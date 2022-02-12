Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains Just How 'Brutal' Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Will Be

In a little over a month, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce a new face in the form of Moon Knight. One of the things people should know , though, is that the mysterious marauder isn’t your run-of-the-mill comic book character. Unlike many others, the hero doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty – both figuratively and literally. He’s an intense individual, who’s only made more intimidating by his unpredictable nature. With the show inching closer to our screens, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is now explaining just how “brutal” Oscar Isaac’s live-action iteration of the complex figure will be in the upcoming show.

The first trailer for Moon Knight gave viewers a taste of Steven Grant/Marc Spector’s mental state, which will be a heavy focus of the limited series. The footage also included, however, a shot that showed the titular character going to town on what looked like a mythical creature. He wasn’t holding back and, as Kevin Feige explained to Empire , that’s going to be a common way in which the hero dishes out justice:

He’s brutal. It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.

Though the MCU is loved by many, there are some who have chastised the franchise for its restraints when it comes to tone. There have been a number of dark moments here and there, but the productions haven’t entered territory that’s comparable with Netflix-produced shows like Daredevil or Jessica Jones. It’s hard to imagine that Moon Knight will get as graphic as those, but Kevin Feige’s words do seem to indicate that the series will represent a significant shift for the celebrated cinematic universe. This is actually very important when you consider that grittier characters like Blade are on their way to the franchise.

This creative decision definitely makes sense, especially when you consider that Marvel Studios has mostly aimed to stay faithful to a character’s roots when bringing them to life. And you don’t have to look far to find a comic book cover or panel that shows the Crescent Crusader covered in blood. It’s nice to hear that the team behind the show are staying close to the source material yet, at the same time, it’ll also be intriguing to see how they change things up.

Plot details are scarce at this point, but it would appear that the trippy series will see Marc Spector wrestling with his multiple personalities. At the same time, he’ll surely come into his own as the Earthly avatar of the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu . Oscar Issac, who admitted to not knowing much about Spector before signing on, seems like a great fit for the part ( even with that accent ). He’ll likely come to blows with Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow, a cult leader seemingly bent on getting Marc to “embrace the chaos” within him.

Between the footage, the cast and Kevin Feige’s latest tease, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to Moon Knight. The finished product is shaping up to be an intense and trippy talle that will hopefully leave longtime fans more than satisfied.