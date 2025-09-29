Why Aren't Reptiles In Zootopia? The Filmmakers Talk About The Big Question I've Had Since The First Movie

Zootopia is widely thought of as one of the best Walt Disney Animation movies to come out in the past decade, so obviously I'm excited for the sequel to be part of 2025 movie release schedule this fall. CinemaBlend had the pleasure of popping over to Disney headquarters in Burbank, California earlier this month, and now it’s time to talk about one element of Zootopia 2 we can’t wait to see after talking to the filmmakers.

The Story Behind Why Reptiles Are Not In Zootopia Will Be Answered In The Sequel (And, I Can't Wait)

As you might have noticed in the original 2016 movie, only mammals live in the city of Zootopia. This has long led me to question where other species like reptiles and birds live! Luckily, when I was at Walt Disney Animation’s press day Q&A, co-director Byron Howard told us this:

Because the world is so huge, and we had to kind of hold back on how many animal species we included in the first film, we were very anxious [to explore more]. We always knew reptiles and other animal species are out there, we just hadn’t been able to talk about them.

While they'd talked about the prospect of reptiles before, returning to this question was “fundamental” to the conception of the upcoming Disney movie, as co-writer/director and Walt Disney Animation’s CCO Jared Bush said. Later, I had the chance to talk more in depth with the pair in an exclusive interview, and Bush revealed they’ve been playing with the idea of reptiles in a Zootopia movie since the first film was being put together:

We actually did discuss reptiles at length in the first film. It's all about predator and prey, but reptiles, they're kind of both. And so that didn't really work for that. But there's early versions of the first Zootopia. I remember, we had like a map and Turtletopia was on it and we're like 'One day!' And I think at one point there was a street sign that actually had it. And, I don't think that shot made the final film, not because we didn't want there to be reptiles in it, but that shot just wasn't in it. But, I think the idea that reptiles would be part of it was something that we had.

In order to properly set up the first movie’s storyline that revolved around Nick and Judy’s relationship, the filmmakers felt it was important to keep the dynamics between predators and prey central to the storytelling of the 2016 movie. Once they thought ahead to Zootopia 2, reptiles were able to take more of the spotlight. Howard said the first drawing done for the movie was of a snake in the shape a “2”, which is ultimately on the poster for the Zootopia 2 release.

What Else I Found Out About Reptiles And Zootopia 2 At Walt Disney Animation

You might have caught a glimpse or two of new characters Gary De’Snake in the Zootopia 2 trailer. The role, set to be played by Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, was made more clear when I saw 20 minutes of footage from the movie. The first scene we were shown was a hilarious chase scene where Nick and Judy were hot on the trail of a van, and Gary escaped from the back of it.

Through Judy’s sharp skills, she deduced that Gary was going to steal an antique book that will be present at the Zootennial Gala. Judy and Nick then snuck into the Gala hosted by a family of Lynxes in order to stop him. We also saw a scene that took them to a new fun location called Marsh Market, where they ended up at a speakeasy full of reptiles in order to obtain more information on Gary. So, reptiles will be out in full force.

Per the filmmakers, the partner’s mad chase to find Gary will be the inciting incident that will lead them down a path that will answer the question about why reptiles are not in Zootopia. What I got to see from Zootopia 2 was really fun, and it continued the spirit of the original movie. This newcomer reptile feels like another layered mystery that Nick and Judy will solvie together as they also work through some inherent differences they face as new partners. (Keep in mind the movie takes place just a week after the first). There’s set to be a lot of new characters, but a ton are coming back, too.

