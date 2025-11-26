Critics Have Seen Zootopia 2. How Does The Pun-Filled Disney Sequel Compare To Its Oscar-Winning Predecessor?
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back!
Back in 2016, Disney introduced us to rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and the sly con artist fox Nick Wilde in Zootopia. The animated buddy cop movie was a hit — it even won an Oscar — and nearly a decade later, the unlikely partners are back, with the sequel Zootopia 2 hitting the 2025 movie calendar just in time for Thanksgiving. Critics were able to screen the new kids movie ahead of its release to help you decide if it’s worth carving time out of your holiday weekend for.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman have returned as the leading duo, along with several others who previously voiced the titular city’s residents. Some big names have also joined the world, including Ke Huy Quan as Gary De'Snake, a viper who Nick and Judy are investigating. In the CinemaBlend review of Zootopia 2, Dirk Libbey says the sequel is bigger and better in every way, providing a simple but fun story. He gives it 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com rates Zootopia 2 a perfect 4 out of 4 stars, saying that Disney magic radiates from every texture and movement, and the brilliant details and visual easter eggs will warrant repeat viewings. The critic continues:
Frank Scheck of THR agrees with other critics in saying you’ll have to watch this sequel more than once to appreciate all of the details woven into this world. The movie is one hysterical gag after another featuring its delightful animal characters. Scheck says:
Clint Gage of IGN rates Zootopia 2 a “Great” 8 out of 10 for its gorgeous animation, great pacing and animal puns. It also brought out a range of emotions in his children. The critic concludes:
Jake Coyle of the AP gives the movie 2.5 out of 4 stars, bluntly saying that the sequel does not reach the heights of the original and calling it “more timid and tame.” It leans possibly too much on the chemistry between Judy and Nick, but that will definitely be enough to entertain families this holiday weekend and beyond. In the critic’s words:
The consensus amongst critics is mostly positive, as they declare Zootopia 2 worth the nearly decade-long wait — while expressing hope that the next offering in the franchise doesn’t take as long. The movie currently holds a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and is in theaters now.
