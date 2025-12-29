Alexandra Daddario Is The Latest Celebrity To Jump On The Outdoor Tub Trend

The week between the Christmas holiday and New Year’s Day has to be the best time to really unplug and relax (if you are afforded the opportunity). Alexandra Daddario has certainly been doing so lately, as her latest social media post showed her enjoying some sun in her outdoor tub – a celebrity trend that’s been taking off in the last few years.

Alexandra Daddario’s Soaked In Her Outdoor Tub As Part Of ‘Self Care Week’

The 39-year-old actress, who has been in a ton of movies and television shows like Baywatch, The White Lotus, Mayfair Witches and the Percy Jackson movies took to Instagram this week to share what she’s been up to lately. Check it out below:

The new post shows Daddario at an acupuncture appointment, following her one-year-old baby, who was actually born on Halloween last year, staying hydrated and in the fifth slide enjoying time in an outdoor tub. No, I didn’t forget the image with the “blood remover” and “eye makeup remover” bags.

They must have to do with the fact that Daddario has been shooting Mayfair Witches Season 3 lately. In April, Mayfair Witches was renewed for a third season, and production started this fall with it set to wrap in February 2026. The first two seasons are currently available to stream with a Netflix subscription.

What Is The Outdoor Tub Trend?

Daddario joined a growing number of celebrities who have either enjoyed remote vacations by getting wrinkled fingers and toes in outdoor tubs, or actually have them installed on their properties. We don’t know if Daddario was sitting in her own tub or not, but she looked right at home in the circular bath in her “self care week” post.

Other examples include MCU actress Hayley Atwell getting bubbly in an outdoor tub once in Devon, England, and Jennifer Aniston actually having a marble outdoor bath in her Los Angeles home surrounded by some gorgeous greenery (per Home and Gardens). Take a look:

Another celebrity who has not one but two in their home is Twilight’s Nikki Reed. The actress, who’s been married to Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder for a decade, shared that taking a bath outside has become one of her “favorite things in the world” a couple of years ago in a reel that showed her setup that includes a beautiful mountain view for her to gaze upon.

Considering many of us have to worry about neighbors and closer quarters, an outdoor tub isn’t very practical for most of us, but it’s lovely to live vicariously through these celebs. Between being a new mama, and being the star of Mayfair Witches, and a number of upcoming 2026 movies like the Hershey biopic, it’s great to see Daddario’s self care inspo.