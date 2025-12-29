‘It Is Monumental’: Tom Hiddleston Teases Loki’s Role In Avengers: Doomsday (And I Need More Info ASAP)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which features a giant ensemble cast. That includes Tom Hiddleston's Loki, and his tease about what's coming for the beloved antihero definitely has me curious about what's to come.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with theories and rumors. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed that Hiddleston will be back, and fans are curious about how he'll return after Loki's Season 2 finale. In an interview with GQ, the Kong: Skull Island actor teased what's to come for his signature character, saying:

My contribution has been contributed. It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before.

How delightfully cryptic. Marvel security is notoriously tight, and since Hiddleston has been around since Phase One he's smart enough not to give up spoilers. But it sounds like Loki's story in Doomsday was both surprising and and something that is really going to surprise the fandom. And I have to assume that this vague tease is only going to increase theories about what might go down.

Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the unique life that Loki has had throughout the shared universe. While he was a villain in The Avengers, his softer side showed in projects like Thor: Ragnarok and (of course) the Loki series. The finale of Season 2 saw him literally holding together the timelines for the multiverse.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Tom Hiddleston's tenure as Loki. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

When Hiddleston was confirmed as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, fans like me where curious about which version of his character it might be. Is it the same Loki that that we followed in the TV series, or a different variant from the multiverse? The possibilities are pretty endless, but the actor's glowing comments about what's to come are certainly piquing the interest of fans.

Given how long Tom Hiddleston has been involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his comments about Avengers: Doomsday carry extra weight. He's seen all the twists and turns of the franchise firsthand, and still thinks that what The Russo Brothers are bringing to the table with the blockbuster is "monumental." Unfortunately there's no indication of exactly what he's talking about.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Anticipation for the blockbuster is steadily building, especially since Chris Evans' Doomsday teaser arrived online. There are other leaked trailers also swirling around online, leading to a ton of discussion about the project.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get information about Loki's role sooner rather than later.