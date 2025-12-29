First Look At Malcolm In The Middle Revival Reveals The Family Dragging Malcolm Back Into Their Shenanigans, But That's Not How It Went For Frankie Muniz

Almost exactly one year after the Malcolm in the Middle revival was announced in December 2024, a first look reveals the returns of OG cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Michael Masterson, and Justin Berfield, among others, along with the premiere date in the 2026 TV schedule. Malcolm apparently escaped all the shenanigans that plagued him (with much hilarity) in the original Fox series, but the four-part Hulu/Disney+ series will see him right back in the mix. Fortunately, the leading man was much more excited to be back than his character seems to be.

The revival managed to bring back most of the original cast, with the exception of Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey. The role will be handled by Joe Pickett's Caleb Ellsworth-Clark instead, and the first look indicates that the whole family is back to their old tricks, just nearly two decades later. Check it out:

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair | Official Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Malcolm in the Middle revival will debut on Friday, April 10 for anybody with a Hulu subscription (or Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers). All four episodes will all be available on the first day to binge-watch rather than releasing weekly like the good old days on Fox, and you can currently binge-watch all 151 episodes of the original sitcom with either streaming subscription. Based on just the brief first look, I'd say it's easy to see from Malcolm's perspective why the full title of the revival includes Life's Still Unfair!

While Malcolm is a father now, he clearly falls back into old habits when (reluctantly) reunited with his family. Actor Frankie Muniz had no such reluctance going back to when he announced the revival last year with his longtime on-screen parents. In the caption on his Instagram post back in December 2024, he wrote "OH MY GOSH! I'm so excited to announce that after 18 years." In the video, he went on:

I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years [since the series finale]. Let's find out where Malcolm and his family are now.

While Muniz took a break from major acting roles after Malcolm in the Middle wrapped in 2006 to focus on NASCAR driving, he shared that he's been waiting for the revival order "for 18 years." Take a look at the video that first announced the four-part series, also featuring Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek:

A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4) A photo posted by on

After wrapping on the revival, Muniz shared on Instagram that the experience was "Straight-up incredible – like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11." The actor later responded to concerns that he'd be "pigeonholed" as one character by reprising his most famous role (via US Weekly), but he "wasn't going to say no because of that" after realizing how much Malcolm in the Middle touched many people. He has also explained how he approached balancing the Malcolm revival with racecar driving.

While the wait for Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair isn't nearly over, at least there's an end date in sight with the April 10 premiere. In the meantime, it's nice that there's the option to at least revisit how the original series ended as a refresher via Hulu, if not go back to binge-watch from start to finish.