Why David Harbour’s Character Doesn’t Talk In We Have A Ghost
This time, he's the stranger thing.
Among the Netflix new releases landing on the streaming service this week is the family supernatural comedy We Have A Ghost. The movie from Paranormal Activity and Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon is about a family who moves into a new home, only to find out they have a resident apparition, played by David Harbour. Interestingly enough, the Stranger Things star doesn’t have a line of dialogue in the movie, but there’s a solid reason as to why.
When CinemaBlend spoke to writer/director Christopher Landon about making We Have A Ghost, he shared the story behind making the latest ghost story revolve around a spirit named Ernest who cannot speak from the spirit world. In Landon’s words:
This makes sense. Given that David Harbour’s Ernest is a character who is actually dead and haunting the world of the living, why would communication be so easy? The movie has a teen boy named Kevin (played by Charm City Kings’ Jahi Di'Allo Winston) befriending Harbour’s ghost as his father (another MCU star, Anthony Mackie) uses their ghost situation as an opportunity to go viral online. As Landon also said:
The role comes for David Harbour after being introduced in the MCU as Red Guardian in 2021’s Black Widow, as well as playing Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, which will end soon with Season 5. Both of these were charismatic roles that very much leaned on the actor’s ability to deliver great lines at the right time. However, when it comes to We Have A Ghost, Harbour had a different kind of role to play. Landon continued:
Release Date: February 24, 2023 (Netflix)
Directed By: Christopher Landon
Written By: Christopher Landon & Geoff Manaugh
Starring: David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, Tig Notaro and more.
Christopher Landon called We Have A Ghost his love letter to Amblin along with other classic ‘80s movies the filmmaker grew up with like Beetlejuice, for example. It’s a much different movie for the filmmaker than his other more serious and jump scare-filled take on ghosts in the Paranormal Activity movies, and more family-oriented than his horror comedies, like the Happy Death Day movies and Freaky.
In the case of We Have A Ghost, the movie has Kevin trying to help Ernest cross over to the other side by investigating why exactly he died and why he remains stuck among the living. With Harbour’s character unable to talk, the movie works as a mystery for Kevin to solve whilst Ernest becomes an internet sensation, earning the attention of the world. You can check out We Have A Ghost with a Netflix subscription on Friday, February 24.
