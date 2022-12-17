Why SNL’s Kanye West Impersonator Chris Redd Hates Being Called An Impressionist
Well, in my opinion, he pulled it off anyway.
Chris Redd is a renowned stand-up comedian. For those of us who are privy to his work, “stand-up comic” might not be the first descriptor that comes to mind, as he also just ended a great five-season run on Saturday Night Live. Aside from his comedic musical stints, which won him an Emmy for “Come Back, Barack,” he also became known as an impressionist on the show, namely for his absurd and hilarious depiction of the infamous Kanye West. Ye may not have liked the impression, but as it turns out, neither did Redd, as he doesn’t see himself as an impressionist at all.
I recently caught up with Chris Redd to talk about his HBO Max special, Why Am I Like This? When I brought up his rather solid Ye impression, he said this:
If you watch Why Am I Like This? Redd’s statements make a lot of sense. He may do voices and embody characters, but he does not do any impressions. With a show like SNL, where the cast is limited, they expect a lot of their performers, and Redd found himself in a position where he had to create impressions that he would have otherwise never included in his comedy. They didn’t lay it on too thick, and probably clung to Ye because of his pop-culture relevance. And, of course, because Redd’s ‘Ye sounds’ are hilarious. Other than that, he often portrayed more B-list pop-culture figures in his various music videos, and once appeared as a member of The Black Eyed Peas.
His mentioning of folks like Dave Chappelle and Richard Pryor implies that he is more interested in telling personal stories than doing downright impersonations. That’s not the only thing he and Chappelle have in common, as they were both victims of a recent attack. Not to worry, as Redd has received surgery and he is fine. He’s even in good spirits about it, telling me, “the knock on the face made me more determined!”
Chris Redd may have left SNL on his own volition, but even Lorne Michaels thinks it’s a good thing. There seems to be no ill-will towards the show and, in the process, he even got some perspective regarding the impressionists he never wanted to be. He went on to say this:
You can see Why Am I Like This? on HBO Max (opens in new tab) right now! The special is hilarious and gives you some cathartic insight regarding the mental health of a comedian. If you want to check it out for yourself, there’s plenty of options to acquire an HBO Max subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jeff is a film buff who is ridden with gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.