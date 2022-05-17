Will Batman Beyond’s Will Friedle Voice Terry McGinnis Again? Here’s What The DC Actor Says
By Adam Holmes published
Who else misses Will Friedle as Terry McGinnis?
Last year marked 20 years since Batman Beyond concluded its three-season run (including the direct-to-video movie Return of The Joker), but it wouldn’t be the last time we’d see Terry McGinnis in the DC Animated Universe. The Caped Crusader of Neo Gotham City popped up in a few episodes of Static Shock and Justice League Unlimited, and in 2014, Will Friedle reprised Terry in 2014 alongside Kevin Conroy’s Bruce Wayne for a short made in celebration of Batman’s 75th anniversary. Almost a decade later, when could we hear Friedle voice Terry again?
That’s just what I asked Will Friedle while interviewing him about playing Lex Luthor and Aquaman in the upcoming animated movie Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. While Friedle didn’t rule out returning to the world of Batman Beyond someday, he did say he’s been hearing such a prospect for a long time, only for nothing to actually happen. In his words:
A live-action Batman Beyond movie has been considered as far back as 2001, when the animated series was coming to a close and Warner Bros. Pictures was still trying to figure out what to do with the live-action Batman film series following the critical thrashing of Batman & Robin. Fast-forward to 2019, it was rumored that an animated Batman Beyond movie was in the works, but that was soon debunked. Will Friedle has gotten used to hearing all sorts of supposed news on the next iteration of Batman Beyond, which he’s then had to run by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment publicist Gary Miereanu. The actor continued:
Batman Beyond was one of Will Friedle’s first voice acting gigs, with the animated show beginning its run in 1999, only one year ahead of Boy Meets World, the sitcom where Friedle played Eric Matthews, wrapping up. Unlike its DCAU predecessors Batman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures and Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond’s premise didn’t originate from the comics. Nevertheless, it quickly became a fan-favorite (I consider it one of the best iterations of Batman), and since 2010 there have been various Batman Beyond comic book series published by DC Comics, though many of them have either been tied to the main DC continuity or set in a different universe, rather than share a direct connection to the original TV show.
So as things currently stand, Will Friedle (who’s also known for voicing Blue Beetle) hasn’t heard anything about any kind of Batman Beyond revival, although he does think the property will make an onscreen comeback at some point. Having said that, he also made it clear when he’ll truly believe Batman Beyond is back, be it on the big or small screen:
It is worth mentioning that in March 2021, Will Friedle and other cast members from Batman Beyond appeared with voice director Andrea Romano for a table read & Q&A for IGN Fan Fest, and it was there that Romano suggested that fans should start a campaign to let Warner Bros. know they want Batman Beyond to return. That’s not to say taking such action would guarantee success, and with Batman: Caped Crusader on the way to HBO Max, the company may be stocked up on animated Batman series for the foreseeable future. Still, if/when it’s announced that Friedle is reprising Terry McGinnis somewhere, we’ll let you know.
Until then, Batman Beyond and all the other DCAU shows be be streamed with an HBO Max subscription. If you’re interested about what Terry McGinnis is up to these days in the comics, sign up for DC Universe Infinite or head to your local comic book store.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.