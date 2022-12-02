'Willow' Interviews with Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Jon Kasdan And More!

The cast and creators of “Willow” on Disney+ including Tony Revolori, Erin Kellyman, Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Jonathan Kasdan, and Michelle Rejwan discuss the new Disney+ series in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. They discuss their memories from boot camp, growing close with each other on set, making a sequel 35 years later, and much more!

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:39 ‘Willow’s' Creators on the return to the “Willow” Universe

2:22 The cast on what it means to join this franchise

3:55 The cast on their memories from boot camp

7:16 Dempsey Bryk and Ruby Cruz on twinning

8:37 Amar Chadha-Patel and Erin Kellyman compare ‘Willow’s' set to the MCU and “Wheel of Time”

9:30 Tony Revolori wants to join the “Star Wars” Universe

10:13 Creators discuss the possibility of a series leading to a film