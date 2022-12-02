'Willow' Interviews with Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Jon Kasdan And More!
Watch the cast and creators of Disney+'s 'Willow' discuss the TV adaptation of the fantasy classic.
The cast and creators of “Willow” on Disney+ including Tony Revolori, Erin Kellyman, Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Jonathan Kasdan, and Michelle Rejwan discuss the new Disney+ series in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. They discuss their memories from boot camp, growing close with each other on set, making a sequel 35 years later, and much more!
Video Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:39 ‘Willow’s' Creators on the return to the “Willow” Universe
2:22 The cast on what it means to join this franchise
3:55 The cast on their memories from boot camp
7:16 Dempsey Bryk and Ruby Cruz on twinning
8:37 Amar Chadha-Patel and Erin Kellyman compare ‘Willow’s' set to the MCU and “Wheel of Time”
9:30 Tony Revolori wants to join the “Star Wars” Universe
10:13 Creators discuss the possibility of a series leading to a film
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.