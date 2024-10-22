'Woman of the Hour' Interviews With Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale And More

Watch Anna Kendrick discuss her directorial debut, "Woman of the Hour," the true story of a serial killer who appeared on "The Dating Game" in the 1970s.

Anna Kendrick joins the cast of her directorial debut, "Woman of the Hour" to discuss adapting the harrowing true story of a serial killer who appeared on "The Dating Game" in the 1970s. Watch as Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, and the director/star dive into the dating show's disturbing nature and bringing a monster like Rodney Alcala to life while telling his victim's truths.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:30 - How Anna Kendrick And Her Cinematographer Honored Alcala's Victims Stories In Each Shot

02:38 - Daniel Zovatto And Tony Hale On Shooting 'The Dating Game'

04:01 - The Cast On The Absurdity Of 'The Dating Game' And A Serial Killer Competing

06:56 - Daniel Zovatto On How He Feels About Being Cast As A Serial Killer

08:14 - How Anna Kendrick Created Suspense And Tension In Scenes 'Where Nothing Happens'

09:25 - The Cast Praises 'Woman of the Hour' As Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut

11:15 - Autumn Best On The Weight Of Filming The Final Shot Of The Film

