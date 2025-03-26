I’ve Always Wondered What Growing Up On Bridgerton Is Like, And Hyacinth Actress Florence Hunt Answered That Question For Me

By published

This sounds so adorable!

When it comes to the best shows to binge on Netflix, Bridgerton is hands down on that list. With a Bridgerton cast that has been together for years now, I always wondered what it was like to grow up on the set of one of the biggest shows out there. Now I have my answer thanks to Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton.

I had the chance to talk to the actress about her new series Mix Tape, which had its world premiere at SXSW 2025. However, I knew I had to ask her about Bridgerton and what it's like to be the youngest Bridgerton sibling. Growing up around the same actors all these years must have been like reuniting with family. Hunt was so happy to talk about it and agreed "one hundred percent" about how close she truly was to them:

A hundred percent. I've known them for – I'm 18 now, so seven years. It's been a huge part of my life. Like, that's the majority of my life that I've been doing it, but everyone on set is genuinely so nice and so special and so caring. I've been incredibly supportive, and we've had some amazing moments filming on set. I'm just very, very grateful that I get to come back and see them and spend so much time with everyone. They're very special people.

The Netflix series has only released three seasons within those seven years, but we all know that filming takes a lot of time for a show such as this. It's so sweet to hear Hunt talk about how she's grateful for the people she gets to return to.

It makes sense, as Bridgerton Season 4 is confirmed. In fact, filming has already begun – and it is more than halfway complete.

But don't get your hopes up that the next season will be about Hyacinth since the character is still younger in the show, as Season 4 will focus on Benedict's love story. Season 3 had plenty of great moments—like the special love story between Colin and Penelope and even the character I didn't expect to like, Cressida, and her development. But I'm ready for the next part of the Bridgerton family story.

With each new season, we get a new love story, so within the next couple of years, who knows? We could end up seeing Hunt take center stage for Hyacinth's debut. But I doubt that will happen for some time with how long Netflix takes to release its shows.

Even so, Hunt is focused on the rock and roll of the '80s right now with the release of Mix Tape. The series follows the lifelong connection between two individuals who have a passion for music, which brings them back together years later.

The show is still looking for a U.S. home. It's undoubtedly different from what we are used to seeing her in, but it gives Florence Hunt the chance to shine. But with that in mind, I'm sure it won't be long before we see Hunt return to the regency once more, with her family/cast. It just won't be on any 2025 Netflix schedule, that's for sure.

A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. 

