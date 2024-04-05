Following Their X-Men ’97 Work, The Composers Are Game To Tackle Characters Like Doctor Doom And Daredevil, And I’d Be Down For This To Happen
Let these guys get more Marvel work!
When looking over The Newton Brothers’ body of work, these are two have composed a lot of music within the horror genre, including every project Mike Flanagan has made since Oculus (with some of them ranking as the best horror movies of all time). However, currently John Andrew Grush and Taylor Newton Stewart are getting attention for their debut into the superhero genre with X-Men ’97, the revival of X-Men: The Animated Series that’s streaming to Disney+ subscribers. But the brothers aren’t content for that to be their sole contribution to Marvel Studios, as they told CinemaBlend that they’d be game to compose for characters like Doctor Doom and Daredevil, and I’d be down for this to happen.
I had the pleasure of speaking with The Newton Brothers about their work composing music for X-Men ’97, which critics have been raving about. and as our conversation was wrapping up, I asked them if there was a live-action Marvel movie or TV show they’d like to score for, or even just of a character for whom they’d like to create theme music. Taylor responded:
I’ll start off by saying even though we’re only four episodes into X-Men ’97, I would absolutely approve of The Newton Brothers scoring the live-action X-Men reboot, which is presumably still on the search for a writer. But if those versions of the mutants are off the table, then Doctor Doom, Daredevil and Blade are all viable options too, if not more so. After all, The Fantastic Four and Blade are both upcoming Marvel movies lined up for 2025, and the upcoming Marvel TV show Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ that year as well.
Of the three that Taylor Newton Stewart mentioned, my preference would be for he and John Andrew Grush to tackle The Fantastic Four, not just because they’re interested in creating a theme for Doctor Doom, but also because that superhero team operates on a similarly fantastical level as the X-Men. That being said, thanks to their extensive horror experience, they could surely handle vampire hunter Blade quite well, but I’d also be intrigued to hear how they’d approach a street-level hero like Daredevil. Whatever the case, Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Studios brass, please consider using The Newton Brothers’ musical talents for any of these live-action offerings.
New episodes of X-Men ’97 premiere Wednesdays on Disney+. Keep checking in with us for continuing coverage on the series’ biggest events, and use the 2024 TV schedule to se what other shows are currently running.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Jeff McCobb
By Mack Rawden