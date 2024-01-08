Zack Snyder And The Rebel Moon Cast Have A Clear #1 Pick For The Biggest Mythology Geek In The Cast

In the making of Rebel Moon, writer/director Zack Snyder didn’t simply aim to make a movie; he set out to launch an entire universe. With multimedia aspirations, the filmmaker and his creative colleagues set about building a detailed mythology and history, and they dug deep into the backstories of the principal characters. This, naturally, provided healthy resources to the actors in the blockbuster, but of all the members of the cast, it was Sofia Boutella who apparently took the deepest dive into the sci-fi/fantasy world.

As captured in the video above, I had the opportunity to interview Zack Snyder and the full cast of Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child Of Fire last month, and in all of the rooms I asked the same question: who turned out to be the biggest Rebel Moon geek in the ensemble? To be fair, Ray Fisher – who plays revolutionary Darrian Bloodaxe in the movie – was given kudos throughout the day, but most were quick to reference the fact that Sofia Boutella essentially wallpapered her trailer with reference imagery that she used in the development of the film’s protagonist, Kora.

Zack Snyder acknowledged the dedication of both stars, saying,

Ray Fisher, I've always known for a long time and I know him as a little bit of a dork . So I expected it from him. But really I think in the end, Sofia really kind of raised the level. 'Her trailer... like every drawing, every doodle I gave her, anything, she just had this crazy, it looked like a serial killer lived in there. The walls were just covered with all this art and notes. And I was like, 'What are you doing? This is like insanity. It's like the scene of a crime in here.' And she, you know, she goes, 'I just need to know everything!' That made me happy.

Playing the central protagonist of Rebel Moon, Sofia Boutella certainly had plenty to work with in the making of the two part Netflix blockbuster. When we meet her, in A Child Of Fire, she is an outsider in a simple farming community, but over the course of the movie we learn that she has a complicated history that involved being the bodyguard to the daughter of the universe’s King. What we’ve seen so far has left us with some major unanswered questions, but one person who very clearly has all the answers about what’s going on with Kora is the star who plays her.

Netflix subscribers can get to know the space opera hero now via Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child Of Fire, which is available to stream, and her story will continue in just a few months with the April release of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (which launched a debut trailer on Christmas). Stay tuned for more updates about the second half of Zack Snyder’s streaming epic, and take a look at what else is set to be released in the coming months with our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.