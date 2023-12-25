Rebel Moon Part 2 Trailer Sees The New Team Of Sci-Fi Heroes Go To War

The team has been built. In Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child Of Fire, Sofia Boutella's Kora and Michiel Huisman's Gunnar traveled all around the universe looking to gather together heroes for a rebellion, and while there was a bit of a hiccup involving Charlie Hunnam's Kai, the group is fully assembled. That means that they are ready for war, and the brand new trailer for Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver provides us with a preview of what's on the way.

When the first Rebel Moon: Part 1 trailer arrived back in August, it came with the news that Part 2 would be released just a few months after the franchise-launcher (namely in April 2024), and with that film now available to stream for Netflix subscribers, we have our first look at the sequel as a present to unwrap on Christmas morning. In the footage, we see that Kora and her friends/teammates are continuing to prepare for an eventual invasion of Veldt by the Motherworld (with focus on training civilians in combat), and we also get what seem to be both some brief glimpses of the past and the present.

The Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver trailer also provides us with a brand new plot description of the upcoming film, and it teases that in addition to big battles, we'll also be learning more about the individual motivations of the heroes:

REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

In addition to the aforementioned Sofia Boutella and Michiel Huisman, Rebel Moon Part 2 will also see the return of Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe (perhaps in flashback due to his apparent death?), Cleopatra Coleman as Devra, E. Duffy as Millius, Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy, and Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble.

At the time that I'm writing this article, Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child Of Fire is the number one movie on Netflix, and despite the mostly negative response to the film from critics, the streaming service is surely hoping to keep the hype for the potential franchise going into 2024. The sequel will be launching on the platform April 19, 2024, and based on the existing 2024 Movie Release Calendar, it's biggest blockbuster competition will be Adam Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will be heading to theaters the week prior. The extended unrated editions of both parts of Rebel Moon are expected to arrive on Netflix in the summer, but specific dates have not yet been announced.