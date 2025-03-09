Say What You Will About Disney Remaking All Of Its Movies In Live Action, But There’s One Part Of Remaking Snow White I’m Absolutely Obsessed With

The fairest of them all.

Rachel Zegler in red lipstick and a red cloak for Disney&#039;s Live Action Snow White remake.
(Image credit: Disney)

Disney’s live-action remakes have been making a boatload of money for the studio, but they have also come with their fair share of complaints from fans annoyed with various aspects. Some of this has had to do with the rehashing a lot of the live-action movies have been a part of, but some of it has had to do with changes those remakes have made to the original animated storylines. Whether you are a fan of the remakes or not, there is one component of these live action movies I’m absolutely obsessed with, and Rachel Zegler has already proven she’s a tour de force. Yes, I’m talking about method dressing.

While credit goes to OGs like Zendaya for starting the method dressing trend with looks like her Dune 2 robotic armor and all the tenniscore she wore for Challengers, the trend has expanded to other actors, actresses and movies. I'm loving it, and Rachel Zegler is having no trouble jumping on the bandwagon for the release of Snow White, which hits the 2025 movie release schedule on March 21.

This means we should have a few more weeks of amazing press looks like this one from the press tour for the flick:

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)

A photo posted by on

Zegler is currently traveling globally for the release, and spent some time in Tokyo with fans over the weekend. Her cream dress with its red heart accent with a sword is similar to a lot of Snow White fan art and tattoos that have a knife or sword cutting through the apple, symbolizing its rotten core. In the animated movie, the queen presents a box with a knife stabbing through a heart, too.

The outfit’s matching red cloak is also doubtless a nod to the movie. If you’ve seen the Snow White trailer, Rachel Zegler rocks a vivid red cloak through some of the movie’s scenes. It's also the same red color as the apple that tempts Snow White in the famous fairytale movie, and the actress also wore a candy apple red outfit for a separate appearance she shared on her Instagram.

A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

A photo posted by on

Rachel Zegler’s been asked about the Snow White backlash, and she’s honestly been thoughtful and careful about sharing her own feelings. However, it hasn’t calmed down the conversation about Disney’s live action movies in general, with some people feeling like we need more originals at the box office, and some people simply wanting less rehash from the studio.

I personally can see both sides of the coin. I, too, love new, original content, but I can also see how the studio would want to keep churning these out when some of them have pulled in more than a billion globally. I also like how the best of these movies bring a sense of freshness and nostalgia at the same time.

I think something like Mufasa: The Lion King kind of is the best of both worlds, where it’s a new story and new music based on a classic tale fans love. After a slow start, the prequel went on to make more than $704 million globally, and we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the tact Disney takes if it keeps rolling these out.

At the end of the day, I'm clearly here for the red carpet looks, though, and Disney stars can keep method dressing as long as they want. We'll keep you posted as Snow White continues unveiling new looks ahead of its release on March 21.

