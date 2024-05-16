After Zendaya's Officially Made Tenniscore The New Look Of The Summer, A Slew Of Other A-Listers Are Perfecting The Look

Barbiecore is so last year. This summer, it's all about Tenniscore, the sporty fashion trend that proves pleated skirts, polo dresses and perfectly white sneakers can be just as chic off the courts as on. While, the athletic aesthetic has popped up in recent country club-set TV series, like Kristen Wiig's Apple TV hit Palm Royale and the Annette Benning mystery miniseries with mixed reviews Apples Never Fall on Peacock, nobody has done more this year to popularize the Tenniscore trend than Zendaya.

She has made a lot of racket (pardon the pun) with the tennis-inspired ensembles she's been serving in interviews and on red carpets during the



characteristically stylish promotional tour for her latest film, Challengers. (As we all know, Z loves method dressing—just look at her futuristic styling during Dune 2's promo tour for sartorial proof.)

In the sultry sports drama, Zendaya plays the fierce and focused tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan, who is, rightly, the object of affection and admiration of both Josh O'Connor's Patrick Zweig and Mike Faist's Art Donaldson. Along with showing off her forehand skills on the court in the film, the movie star has been running with the tennis theme offscreen as well.

And it seems like now that Tenniscore has gotten the Zendaya stamp of approval, her fellow fashion-minded A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney are stepping out in preppy, fresh-from-the-court silhouettes. Here's how celebrities are taking on the Tenniscore trend.

Zendaya Glittering In A Tennis Gown By Loewe

The Challengers star proved that Tenniscore can even work for black-tie events. Teaming up with her legendary, long-running stylist Law Roach, Zendaya kicked off the movie's promo tour with a grand slam at the Australian premiere in March 2024, sporting a sequined, spaghetti-strapped green gown custom-made by Loewe.

With its deep V-neckline and thigh-high leg slit, at first glance, the gown looks like a regular evening dress. However, upon closer look, you'll see that the frock is emblazoned with the shadowy silhouette of a tennis player, ready to send a tennis ball over the net.

Hailey Bieber Looking Court-Ready For FILA

In March—months before she publicized her pregnancy with hubby Justin—Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to announce another baby of sorts: the new Hailey x FILA collab. The line is a capsule collection of athleisure windbreakers, tracksuits, polo shirts, crop tops and other tennis-ready styles. Not only is Bieber, who has been the Global Brand Ambassador for the brand since September 2023, looking fabulous, but these sporty pieces are also accessible for anyone to purchase.

Zendaya Strutting In Tennis-Ball Heels In Rome

Worn by anyone else, high heels punctuated with actual, neon-green tennis balls might look a little too cartoonishly on the nose to wear while promoting a tennis-themed sports movie. But Zendaya more than managed to pull off the surrealist shoes she wore to a Challengers photo call in Rome this past April. She paired those eye-catching white pumps with a similarly on-theme frock: a sleeveless, silver minidress with a deep V-neck and pleated skirt from Loewe.

Olivia Rodrigo Looking Preppy In Pleats And Pink

While announcing the launch of her GUTS World Tour merchandise earlier this year, "Good 4 U" singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo posted a carousel of pictures to her Instagram showing off some of the new tour items. And one had the pop star looking especially sporty in a pastel-pink crewneck sweatshirt paired with a white, pleated tennis skirt.

Sydney Sweeney Giving Courtside Chic In Shorts Set

In recent months, Immaculate actress Sydney Sweeney has been stepping out on the town in many looks from Miu Miu's 2024 collections, including polo tops, preppy button-ups and pleated miniskirts. This look, worn at the brand's Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2024 Show this past fall, is giving off-duty tennis star: the cropped tweed jacket screams country club, but the matching mini shorts and peak-a-boo boxers give the chic ensemble an athletic edge.

Zendaya Going Glam In A Tennis Raquet Gown

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Challengers star continued her world tour in support of the Luca Guadagnino-directed film at the London premiere on April 10, wearing a white custom Thom Browne gown covered in tennis racquets, as well as white-gold Bulgari jewelry and pointed-toe Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The dress itself was full of sporty references—the collared neckline, pleated skirt and mesh panels were giving real Wimbledon vibes—but we especially love the beauty choices here, including that braided ponytail that was given a flirty upgrade with a sweet, white bow on top.

Maddie Ziegler Looking Sporty-Cool in Miu Miu

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Another famous fan of Miu Miu's high-fashion looks, actress-dancer Maddie Ziegler (Fitting In, West Side Story) joined fellow celebs like Sydney Sweeney, Emma Corrin and Lorde in the front row of the brand's Womenswear FW 2024-25 show during Paris Fashion Week this March. But you might have thought Ziegler was sitting courtside at the US Open what with her sporty Tenniscore fit, wearing a draw-string skirt, a cropped polo and a collared, zip-up jacket.

Zendaya Wearing Tennis White While in Monaco

On Saturday, April 13, Law Roach gave a sneak peek at the crisp all-white outfit Zendaya wore during a photocall alongside her Challengers costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters held in Monaco.

Along with being a nod to her character, Zendaya's casual ensemble—which included a collared sleeveless white shirt, a pleated skirt and fresh white sneaks—was a recreation of a similar look worn by pioneering tennis player Althea Gibson, one of the first Black athletes to cross the color line of international tennis.

Paige Lorenze Zipped Up In A Tennis Tracksuit

(Image credit: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Lacoste)

Influencer Paige Lorenze should know how to dress for center court—she's dating professional tennis player Tommy Paul, and she makes many appearances in the stands cheering on her beau. So it's all too fitting that she has a wardrobe full of perfect Tenniscore options, like this Lacoste tracksuit set featuring a zip-up windbreaker with coordinating sport shorts.

What do you think of the Tenniscore fashion trend: a winning set, or best left on the court? Either way, you can see Zendaya in even more court-ready looks as Tashi Duncan in Challengers, which hits VOD platforms this Friday, May 17.