Law Roach On Dressing Zendaya In That Viral Dune 2 Armor And What His Goal Always Is With Her Fashion

Not only did Zendaya bless the 2024 movie schedule with the fantastic films Dune: Part 2 and Challengers, but she blessed all of us with her immaculate method dressing red carpet moments too. Now, months after she specifically wore the amazing armor outfit to Dune 2’s premiere , her stylist, Law Roach, is opening up about the viral moment and his goals with her fashion.

During an interview about Roach’s new book, How to Build a Fashion Icon, the reporter name-dropped his seriously iconic client, Zendaya, and noted she was “killing it, confident” on the carpet in that vintage Mugler armor. That sparked a conversation about his mentality surrounding how he dresses his clients. He explained to CBS Mornings that it’s really not about how they look in the clothes, but how they feel in them:

It’s about how you feel on the inside. And I’ve always said it’s not the way I made my clients look, it’s the way I made them feel. And Zendaya has been, we’ve been together our whole lives it feels like. And one of her biggest compliments of me is that I helped her build the confidence to actually go out and do things like that. That’s what I wanted to give to the everyday woman or guy to help them build the same type of confidence just to get through life.

As you can see in the video of Zendaya slaying the carpet in that armor, she was feeling cool and confident – which is honestly how she looks on every red carpet she walks.

Along with the armor, the actress confidently promoted the movie in a myriad of sci-fi-inspired looks that left the internet fawning over her and her style (one of my personal favorite fits was the matching leather jumpsuits she wore with Timothée Chalamet ). However, the legendary press tour ensembles didn’t stop there.

After these viral Dune moments, Zendaya and Law continued to cement their legacies as fashion icons on the Challengers press tour. From the sparkly green tennis dress that looked like a court to a white dress that seemingly took inspiration from a tennis net , these ensembles, like her Dune: Part 2 outfits were perfect.

Personally, I love that Law Roach’s fashion philosophy starts with dressing his clients in what makes them feel confident, because if they are feeling great in what they’re wearing, viewers will like it more too. From Zendaya’s peacock colored dress to her recent Dune 2 FYC Oscars look , she can pull off anything, and I think it’s becaus her and Roach pick pieces that she feels her best in.

Overall, as Law Roach said in this interview, he’s been working with Zendaya for a long time , they are very close and they understand each other extremely well. When you mix that with A+ style and some fierce confidence, of course, you’ll end up with absolutely incredible looks like her viral armor fit.

