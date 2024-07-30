A Viral Tweet Gave Margot Robbie Props For Starting The Red Carpet Method Dressing Trend, But Fans Are Pointing Out Zendaya (And Law Roach) Should Really Get The Credit

Last summer, we had an absolute ball seeing Margot Robbie strutting on red carpets and press events around the world in Barbiecore looks, many of which were directly inspired by outfits the doll has worn. But, just don’t credit Robbie for the red carpet method dressing trend! After a tweet went around attributing the lead of the Barbie cast for being behind it, droves of fans rallied behind Zendaya and Law Roach.

Viral Tweet Gave Margot Robbie Credit For Red Carpet Method Dressing Trend

Over five million people on Twitter have seen a tweet that says “Barbie and Margot Robbie started a trend for press tours wherein leads are dressing in couture themed for their film for every appearance”. The post is accompanied by a photo of Margot Robbie being on theme for a Barbie premiere. How can one forget how much the actress slayed her Barbie red carpets, such as this light pink gown for the London premiere?

(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

But, alongside the claim, there was also a photo of Zendaya giving tenniscore during the Challengers press tour and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo channelling their Wicked roles at CinemaCon a few months back. The tweet led to a larger conversation about who should be attributed to method dressing.

But, Zendaya Fans Are Pointing Out How Both The Actress And Law Roach Should Get Credit

Years before Margot Robbie’s Barbie fits were meticulously prepared ahead of the movie itself inspiring fans to go to the movies in Barbiecore themselves, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have been living for the reference at red carpets. Just check out this The Greatest Showman look Zendaya wore back in 2017 for the Mexico City premiere of the musical (as many fans have pointed out):

(Image credit: Victor Chavez/Getty Images))

According to The Harvard Crimson , method dressing is a marketing technique that dates back to the 1990s. Geena Davis is one of the earlier examples considering she wore baseball-inspired stitching on a white dress for the A League Of Their Own premiere. When it comes to the trend having a resurgence lately, Law Roach and Zendaya have certainly been the biggest names to popularize it years before Robbie. Across The Greatest Showman press tour, along with for her stint in the MCU Spider-Man and Dune movies, the fashion duo have been unstoppable with those references.

As one Twitter user wrote in response, Zendaya once dyed her hair red for the Far From Home tour to reference Mary-Jane Watson’s roots and captioned a social media photo of her look with “Face it, tiger,” which is famously MJ’s first words to Peter Parker in the comments. The user added “my sister built this house.”

Most recently, while Zendaya promoted one of her 2024 movies , Challengers, the actress went all out on tennis theming with her looks. She wore a tennis green dress to kick off the press tour and wore literal tennis balls on her heels while promoting the movie in Italy. Check it:

(Image credit: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)