Some Of These Harsh Reviews Of How To Rob A Bank Are Giving Me 2025's War Of The Worlds Vibes
A muddled political message hidden behind a TikTok-style format
Reviews have dropped for How to Rob A Bank, starring Nicolaus Holt, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson, Anna Sawai, and John C. Reilly, and they aren’t pretty. The movie, directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, The Fall Guy), hits the 2026 movie schedule this week. The reviews are not as uniformly negative as they were for another Amazon MGM movie, 2025’s War of the Worlds (How to Rob a Bank is hovering just south of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes), but they are giving me the same vibes. That’s not a good thing.
Even in some of the more positive reviews, writers aren’t impressed by the heist movie’s seemingly ham-fisted attempt to bring the classic heist movie genre into the 2020s in its presentation (and political message), just like War of the Worlds attempted (poorly) to update that classic sci-fi story with Amazon drones and Ice Cube responding to text messages for an entire movie. Caroline Siede, writing for Decoding Everything, says:
Even the more positive reviews, like Cortlyn Kelly's 2.5-star review for Roger Ebert, call attention to this:
The same can be said for the positive-ish review from The Hollywood Reporter, which is pretty harsh on the social media aspects of the film. Writer David Rooney says:
The Globe and Mail’s review of How to Rob a Bank also questions the presentation of the movie in social media form, with film critic Radheyan Simonpillai writing:
The fact that How to Rob A Bank also tried to make an anti-establishment, anti-banking movie while being financed by Amazon isn’t helping its case, per some reviews.
For example, in his 2-star review for The Guardian, Benjamin Lee wrote that not only does the movie feel like it was put together by someone trying to nail the “right now” of social media and missing badly, but the political message is also lost:
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Writing for The Daily Beast, Nick Schager puts the film’s attempt at a political statement even more succinctly:
In fact, Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, find themselves at the heart of a lot of the negative reviews. William Bibbiani at The Wrap writes:
I would like to note that not all of the reviews are scathing, but none are overwhelmingly positive, either. The movie seems like it delivers on action for many reviews (though some didn’t like it), but the great action sequences don’t seem to save it from itself, even if some reviews found How to Rob a Bank fun enough.
The movie also doesn’t look like it’ll be all that big of a hit at the box office, meaning it’ll likely be available to watch with a Prime subscription pretty quickly. We’ll have to see on that.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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