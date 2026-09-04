By Any Means Reviews Are In, And Critics Have Serious Thoughts On Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Ultraviolent’ Crime Thriller
The movie is in theaters now.
There’s more than one buddy movie making its premiere this weekend on the 2026 movie calendar, but By Any Means — starring Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, set in 1966 Mississippi — sounds like it’s on the complete opposite spectrum from Ryan Reynolds’ Cold War-era buddy comedy Mayday. Violence seems to be the name of the game in By Any Means, not comedy, and the reviews have some interesting things to say about director Elegance Bratton’s second feature.
By Any Means teams mob hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg) with FBI agent Wayne Strider (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to investigate the murder of a civil rights leader by the Ku Klux Klan. Their approaches to discovering the truth differ, which is to say Scarpa’s not afraid to crack a few kneecaps. Let’s take a look at what critics have to say.
Angie Han of THR notes that while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is “reliably magnetic,” the movie lacks overall depth. Still, Han says by framing violence as the only option for Strider, he is let off the hook for engaging in it — as is the audience for enjoying some admittedly gripping moments. The critic writes:
Mark Kennedy of the AP agrees, rating By Any Means 3 out of 4 stars. Elegance Bratton and Sascha Penn artfully straddle various divides and historical animosities, the critic says, while delivering a propulsive, muscular and unvarnished action thriller. Kennedy continues:
Giovanni Lago of Next Best Picture gives it 5 out of 10, saying Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Mark Wahlberg's chemistry is strong enough to be entertaining, and audiences who show up to watch Wahlberg drive a bat through a racist hillbilly’s kneecaps will be satisfied. Those hoping for Elegance Bratton’s exploration of the dark road that violence leads to may be left wanting. Lago writes:
Meanwhile, Derek Smith of Slant Magazine rates the movie just 1.5 stars out of 4, saying that given the plot of By Any Means, you might expect the film to interrogate how state-sanctioned violence gets justified as a path to justice. However, this film is mostly content to just celebrate revenge, according to Smith, who writes:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable says By Any Means feels like Mississippi Burning meets Green Book. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II gives an earnest performance that’s earnest and intense, Puchko says, but Mark Wahlberg’s mischievous screen presence makes it unclear what the movie’s message is and who it’s for. The critic continues:
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Opinions are widely varied when it comes to By Any Means and its message about violence, which is further demonstrated in its 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The performances, however, drew pretty consistent praise, especially those of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Beharie. If this sounds like a movie you’d like to check out, By Any Means is in theaters now, as of Friday, September 4.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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