I’m So Fired Up About Hulu’s Revival Of The Circle After Seeing The Cast And Format

More information and a star-studded cast list have dropped for Hulu's revival of The Circle, and I'm still as hyped as I was when it was first announced. Netflix's version of the original series was solid, but I think these changes may just push it into the conversation about the best reality TV shows. The newest iteration kicks off on the 2026 TV schedule on November 17th, but the season has already technically begun. Here's who we can expect to compete in this season, as well as more on the fan vote people can already take part in.

The Circle's Cast Features Celebrities And Civilians

The Circle is already shaking things up by taking a page out of what many reality shows are doing lately by bringing in other reality stars from other shows. This series didn't hold back with some heavy hitters, bringing in The Bachelor's Hannah Brown and DWTS alum Sasha Farber, as well as some others amidst its civilian players. Take a look at the full lineup:

Hannah Brown - The Bachelor, DWTS, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

- The Bachelor, DWTS, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Dominic “Chef Dom” DeAngelis - Vanderpump Villa

- Vanderpump Villa Sasha Farber - DWTS

- DWTS Layla Taylor and friend Kate Racker - Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

and friend - Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Cyrus - Software Engineer

Software Engineer Gina & Yanis - Content Creator and Tech Sales

Content Creator and Tech Sales Justin- Entrepeneur

Entrepeneur Suave - Doberman Dad

Doberman Dad Alyssa - Finance

Brown is a great pick as far as reality show vets go, and I support The Circle taking a page from The Traitors in welcoming on a Dancing with the Stars pro. I also love that Dominic is going to be catfishing the contestants by posing as Lisa Vanderpump, and I'm also wondering how he can possibly make that work. I guess when people are hiding behind a screen, they can pull a lot of tricks.

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The Circle Will Feature New Twists And More

While The Circle will continue with its general premise of contestants staying in separate apartments and only interacting via a chat app, there are some unique twists in store for this season. One is that fans can vote on what happens and impact how the season unfolds. A vote is already underway where readers can decide which identity Layla Taylor and Kate Rackner will play under.

More On The Circle 6 Ways Netflix's The Circle Is The Perfect Big Brother Substitute

The fan vote is huge because, frankly, fans love to vote. Having influence over the game from home can lead to unpredictability, which is a cornerstone of entertaining reality television.

That alone has me sold, but let's not forget what having a fan vote also means. It means this season will be unfolding in real time, whereas previous seasons of The Circle were filmed months before a single episode even aired. As someone who is often glued to Big Brother's live feeds during its run, I can't wait to tune in with my Hulu subscription and see how my vote impacts the game, maybe just a day after that vote gets placed.

I've been dying for a new reality show to watch, and I feel like my wish has been granted! Here's hoping The Circle lives up to the hype and becomes the next reality obsession. I would love to have another late-Fall show to add to my lineup, especially with the winter months approaching!