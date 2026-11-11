Jennifer Lopez Has Great Taste, And I Wouldn't Be Mad If Rumors About Helping Brett Goldstein Were True

Celebrity couples tend to break the internet, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. One celeb who has made countless headlines over the years due to her personal life is Jennifer Lopez, who is currently rumored to be dating her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein. There are rumors about the "Let's Get Loud" singer helping out the Ted Lasso star, and I kinda hope that the chatter is true.

Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon, and fans loved her chemistry with Goldstein in Office Romance (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Amidst chatter they're casually seeing each other, an alleged insider spoke to Star Magazine and claimed that she's offering her co-star and rumored beau some grooming tips. They were quoted saying:

When she looks in the mirror, she sees every little detail and how it could be improved and she tends to do the same thing with the men she dates. She’s not mean about it, she just helps them to look their best, and there’s no denying her men always get a glow-up when they start dating her.

This attention to detail is probably why the Enough actress is basically ageless. She always looks perfect, whether it's on screen or in photos snapped by paparazzi. If this insider is to be believed, she's applying her keen eye to help give Brett Goldstein a little bit of a glow-up. Although considering how many fans out there are drooling over him, this might be a bit of a surprise.

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While rumors claimed JLo and Goldstein were just a casual fling, this report (if its to be believed) paints a very different picture of the Office Romance stars. The same insider made more claims about how Lopez's penchant for celebrity fashion might be influencing the 46 year-old actor, saying:

She’s picking his clothes, advising him on how to style his hair and his beard, even his trademark eyebrows have gotten way less bushy since they got together. The funny thing is, her idea of his best look is getting closer and closer to Ben’s. She’s choosing all the same styles she likes on Ben. Even the way she’s got him grooming his beard is the way she likes Ben’s beard.

Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized back in January of 2025, but if this insider's comments are legit she's seemingly basing Brett Goldstein's look around her famous ex's appearance. Bennifer has been reportedly getting closer during times of change, with the Maid in Manhattan star being an empty nester for the first time. So perhaps this is why she's allegedly helping Brett Goldstein's appearance get closer to Affleck's.

Only time will tell if this rumor is to be believed, but I personally would love a makeover from JLo. Her public image is pretty immaculate, and I would totally take some advice from her about my appearance. We'll just have to wait and see if she and Goldstein get closer, and how that might change his grooming.

Office Romance is streaming now on Netflix, and both Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez have a number of exciting projects coming down the line. Although since they're not on the 2026 movie release list, we'll have to wait before seeing this rumored couple back on our screens.