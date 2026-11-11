After THAT Scarlet Witch News, We’re Flashing Back To Elizabeth Olsen Talking To Us About X-Men

Major spoilers for the VisionQuest finale lie ahead.

I've learned never to trust a Marvel character's death, especially when that death involves a conveniently placed pile of rubble. After the VisionQuest finale dropped one hell of a surprise involving Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, I've been thinking about something she told CinemaBlend four years ago. With Avengers: Doomsday approaching on the 2026 movie schedule , her comments about the X-Men suddenly seem a whole lot more interesting.

Back in May 2022, CinemaBlend interviewed Olsen about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and asked whether she'd be interested in exploring Wanda Maximoff's comic book connections to the X-Men. At the time, Olsen wasn't sure what Marvel had planned for her character, but our question apparently got her pretty excited. Check out the video below, posted to our official Instagram account:

Well, four years later, the X-Men are officially part of Marvel's immediate future , and Wanda's situation has changed considerably. So, does that mean Olsen's dream could come true? As she put it:

But I guess you just said it, if we're bringing X-Men back, I'll wanna be there!

The X-Men are back, along with seemingly every other Marvel character, and if the actress has her way, she wants to be there- and who's gonna tell her no? Before we get into why that interview deserves another look, consider yourself warned.

In the VisionQuest finale, "Forever," the main story ends on a surprisingly sweet note. Tommy Maximoff, who's been a supporting character throughout the series, finally reunites with his brother Billy, who makes his return to help his brother revive their father after his system nearly shuts. Vision ultimately embraces his two boys, and the Maximoff family finally comes back together after everything that happened in WandaVision. But there's still somebody missing.

(Image credit: 20th Century Pictures, Marvel Studios, Disney)

Near the end, Tommy directly asks Vision whether they might ever see Wanda again. Vision offers a hopeful answer, recalling that they've said goodbye before, so perhaps they can say hello again. It's an unexpectedly touching moment, particularly when you remember where we last saw her. Then the second post-credits scene practically answers Tommy's question.

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We return to Mount Wundagore, where Wanda appeared to sacrifice herself at the end of Multiverse of Madness after realizing the destruction she'd caused. Doctor Doom arrives, removes the rubble and awakens the Scarlet Witch. She gasps back to life, while Doom makes it clear he's interested in her extraordinary powers. Marvel really knows how to make you sit through the credits, doesn't it?

We were already theorizing about Scarlet Witch's possible involvement in Doomsday back in September, following rumors that Wanda could play a significant role in the upcoming Avengers movie . Well, I imagine those theories are about to get considerably more interesting.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The second post-credit scene also serves as an obvious bridge to Avengers: Doomsday, arriving Dec. 18. Marvel has confirmed that Ian McKellen's Magneto and Patrick Stewart's Professor X are among the returning X-Men actors. Wanda's comic book history is tangled up with mutants, including her former connection to Magneto as his daughter, a relationship Marvel later retconned.

None of that confirms Olsen will share a scene with Magneto, or even how Doom plans to use Wanda. But hearing her light up over the prospect of X-Men stories four years ago feels particularly fun now. Personally, I'm hoping the Maximoffs get their family reunion before the next catastrophe. But if Marvel also wants to revisit this old question about the Charles Xavier's mutants, I'll be paying attention.

More on VisionQuest (Image credit: Marvel) A Major Avengers Return Was Just Set Up In VisionQuest, But I Have Another Doomsday Question

Marvel is bringing several original X-Men actors back for the upcoming Avengers movie, including Ian McKellen as Magneto and the late Patrick Stewart as Professor X, in his final on-screen performance. And anyone familiar with Wanda's comic book history knows why that first name is especially interesting.

In the comics, Wanda and her brother Pietro were Magneto's children, at least until Marvel decided to rewrite that particular family tree. But in the House of M story run, Wanda nearly wiped out the entire mutant population. And wouldn't you know it, Olsen has actually said she'd love to see that storyline adapted . Given everything happening with the X-Men, I can't help wondering if Marvel might finally give her the opportunity.

Of course, we're getting ahead of ourselves. We still don't know what Doctor Doom wants with Wanda, much less whether she'll cross paths with Magneto. But it's pretty funny looking back at our 2022 interview now. Olsen was already excited about getting involved with the X-Men, and four years later, Marvel has brought her character back just as the mutants are entering the picture. I'd love to know what she thinks about that timing.