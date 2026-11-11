My Favorite Dead Rings Of Power Character Returned In Season 3. The Why Makes It Even Better
I'm so thrilled they brought them back!
Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 1 of Rings of Power are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the show with an Amazon Prime subscription.
As I began my binge of the first four episodes of Rings of Power’s third season, I did not expect to see my favorite dead character return. However, in the first episode of the prequel series to drop on the 2026 TV schedule, a beloved elf made his comeback in a hunting way, and the reason behind why this happened makes the cameo even better.
I’m, of course, talking about the return of Charles Edwards' Celebrimbor. In Season 2, the elven smith was deceived by Sauron, helped the dark lord craft some of the rings, and ultimately died at the hands of the evil being. Then, in Season 3, he appears as a ghost of sorts to talk to Sauron and remind him that he’s not capable of making rings by himself; he’s missing some key information needed to craft them. Speaking to that and how they landed on this big return, co-creator Patrick McKay told me:
That’s how bringing Charles Edwards back as Celebrimbor came about. Before they even finished Season 2, they realized they wanted him to return as a figment of Sauron’s imagination, and the actor was very excited about it, as McKay explained:
Now, getting into how this whole sequence was filmed, after McKay told me the reason behind the return, he turned to director Charlotte Brändström and asked why they shot Celebrimbor so simply and “soft in focus.” In response, the director revealed a fascinating line of thinking behind not only that choice, but the decision to make it so Sauron never actually sees Celebrimbor:
Brändström and McKay also explained that when the Orc walks in during the scene and the shot pulls back to Sauron, it was important for Celebrimbor to be gone. That helped signify he wasn’t really there, “he’s just a ghost,” as the director put it. She also explained that this felt like a “real” and “sincere” way to bring Edwards’ elf back. While he could have been translucent like a ghost, or they could have used other techniques to film him, just having him stand behind Sauron and recall what happened between them felt like the best way to do it. And I think they’re right; it really was a haunting sequence.
It also reminded me how much I adore Celebrimbor. While he was deceived by Sauron, he was a genius and a good elf. I miss him dearly, and I was bummed he was gone for good after Season 2. So, to see him come back and explain how Sauron really doesn’t have everything he needs to take over Middle-earth was very satisfying.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, to see how Sauron’s mission to forge the One Ring continues, you can stream Episodes 5 and 6 of Rings of Power on Wednesday, November 18, and then you can catch Episodes 7 and 8 – the final two installments of Season 3 – on November 25.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.