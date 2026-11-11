A Major Avengers Return Was Just Set Up In VisionQuest, But I Have Another Doomsday Question

Major spoilers for the season finale of Marvel’s VisionQuest, “Forever,” lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.

VisionQuest has come to an end amid the 2026 TV schedule, and I’m pleased to say series creator Terry Matalas and co. have told one of the most compelling stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story is relatively self-contained, but this is the MCU we’re talking about, which means Easter eggs and major teases are par for the course. On that note, one of the finale's post-credits scenes teed up the return of a powerful character. That aside, though, I have another question regarding Avengers: Doomsday.

VisionQuest Finally Reveals The Fate Of A Beloved MCU Character

If there’s any one character that Marvel fans have been asking for in recent years, it’s Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch. The all-powerful character (played perfectly by Elizabeth Olsen) seemed to meet her demise at the end of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At that time, she appeared to have been crushed under Mount Wundagore, and official Marvel media seemed to seal Wanda’s fate. Not only that, but Olsen claimed to not be aware of any plans for her character. However, we now know the truth.

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The second post-credits scene of VisionQuest takes viewers back to the moment Wanda is supposedly crushed by that mountain. Ultimately, the rubble does fall on her, but her body is recovered and revived by none other than Doctor Doom, who is the main antagonist of Doomsday. From there, Doom says, “Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.” With that, Wanda’s eyes pop open, solidifying the character’s return to the land of the living.

(Image credit: Marvel)

So it would seem that all those rumors about Scarlet Witch showing up in the aforementioned 2026 movie schedule entry weren’t for naught. This, more specifically, lends credence to the notion of Wanda being crucial to Doom’s multiverse-altering plans. I’m eager to see how she factors into the story but, for now, I have a Doomsday question pertaining to another character.

Could One Pivotal VisionQuest Character Return In Doomsday?

There’s one other powerful character who’s still in the MCU mix following the events of VisionQuest. I’m talking about the one-and-only Ultron, who’s been impeccably played by James Spader. Following the death of his lover, Jocasta, at the hands of Virgil Horton, the A.I. warlord attempts to wipe out London using the nanobots he’s been merged with. Vision ultimately convinces him otherwise and, while it initially appears that Ultron dies after destroying the nanobots, he saves some in order to retain his existence.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Ultron subsequently decides to live amongst humanity and, as revealed in the first post-credits scene, he still has Jocasta's data drive. Of course, it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll put that to use, but what I’m really wondering is whether Ultron will return in either Doomsday or its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

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Now that the sentient being has some level of appreciation for humanity and the world, I can’t help but think he’d take issue with Doom’s machinations. I’m not so sure he’d directly ally himself with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but could the newly nanobot-infused being still intervene in the conflict in a major way?

I’m not sure what lies ahead for Ultron, but I’m curious as to what may or may not happen with his story. Meanwhile, I’m just glad to get some confirmation regarding Scarlet Witch’s long-ambiguous fate. Keep an eye out for her in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18. And, of course, stream all of VisionQuest using a Disney+ subscription.