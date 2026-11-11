Kylie Jenner’s Involved In 4 Lawsuits With Former Staff. Her Lawyer Just Dropped A Statement

While Kylie Jenner continues to make headlines for her glittery ensembles and ties to Y2K trends, she’s also been drawn attention due to several legal situations. Jenner is currently embroiled in four lawsuits, with the latest one just having been filed earlier this month. That suit marked the fourth form of legal action against the media personality in just seven months, and all four pertain to claims from former employees. Now, amid the ongoing situations, Jenner’s legal representative is speaking out.

The latest suit to be filed against Jenner came from a former housekeeper, Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya. In her suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 5, Amaya – who reportedly began working for Jenner in March 2025, claimed she was regularly denied overtime payment and worked long hours along with purportedly not having her travel costs covered for traveling between the cosmetics mogul’s properties. Per Amaya, she earned $40 an hour while working six days a week.

Within the suit are also claims regarding a workplace injury that allegedly took place in September 2025 and another in which Amaya claimed to have accidentally locked herself in a closet, and Jenner purportedly “laughed and mocked” her while she was in it. Amaya also alleged that she was bitten by a dog while cleaning one of the doghouses on one of the Kardashian family member’s properties. Michael Rhodes, Jenner’s legal rep, released a statement to Page Six, in which he took issue with this latest suit as well as the other filings:

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These latest cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie’s former household staff. It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday.

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Amaya, who was allegedly fired in February 2026 is reportedly suing Jenner for disability discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation among other alleged offenses. The first suit filed against Jenner (who’s also been handling real estate matters as of late) in 2026 was filed by her former housekeeper, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, in April, and she accused Jenner of harassing and discriminating against her due to her immigration status and religious faith and made other claims as well.

Another former housekeeper, Juana Delgado Soto, filed suit against Jenner and her brands two weeks later and accused them of discrimination, retaliation and harassment. And, this past June, a Jane Doe – who was reportedly a private chef – filed suit against Jenner and others for purported pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination.

Those various cases are currently at different stages of the legal process and, at this point, Kylie Jenner has denied wrongdoing via her legal teams. As part of his recent statement, Rhodes also had this to say about the cases:

We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story.

Ahead of this series of lawsuits, Kylie Jenner has been embroiled in other legal matters over the years. Reports swirled around Jenner in 2020 after it was alleged that she used forged tax documents to overstate her wealth. She was also involved in a few disputes in 2017 regarding trademarks and logos.

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When it comes to the case involving Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, it remains to be seen whether it’ll develop any further. It also remains unclear as to when Kylie Jenner (who has been appearing on The Kardashians amid the 2026 TV schedule) and co. will tell their side of the story as Michael Rhodes says.