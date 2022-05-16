10 Years Later, Check Out Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey And More At The Magic Mike Premiere

Here's the cast of Magic Mike 10 Years after the premiere.

Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum at the Magic Mike Premiere
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor)

Director Steven Soderbergh took audiences behind the curtain of the male strip club scene, using star Channing Tatum's own real-life experiences working in the industry as inspiration, in the film Magic Mike. The R-rated drama made more $167 million at the box office, spawned a sequel in 2015 aptly titled Magic Mike XXL, inspired an ongoing live show in Las Vegas, and an even a reality show competition on HBO Max. Tatum also confirmed that a third installment is in the works in 2021.

Can you believe that this phenomenon first began a decade ago? If you don't believe us, take a look at how this photo slideshow of the Magic Mike cast (also including Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Olivia Munn, and more) next to shots of them taken this year. Just click on the arrows to swipe through and let the magic  happen!

Matt Bomer attends the Magic Mike premiere

Matt Bomer attends the Magic Mike premiere (Image credit: Barry King / Contributor)
Matt Bomer presents at the virtual 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards

Matt Bomer presents at the virtual 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards (Image credit: Art Directors Guild / Contributor)
Olivia Munn attends the Magic Mike premiere

Olivia Munn attends the Magic Mike premiere (Image credit: Kevin Winter / Staff)
Olivia Munn attends the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World

Olivia Munn attends the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World (Image credit: Emma McIntyre / Staff)
Alex Pettyfer in Magic Mike

Alex Pettyfer in Magic Mike (Image credit: Warner Bros.)
Alex Pettyfer at the premiere of Magic Mike

Alex Pettyfer at the premiere of Magic Mike (Image credit: Barry King / Contributor)
Alex Pettfer attends London Fashion Week

Alex Pettfer attends London Fashion Week (Image credit: David M. Benett / Contributor)
Kevin Nash at the premiere of Magic Mike

Kevin Nash at the premiere of Magic Mike (Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff)
Kevin Nash Attends Unicon

Kevin Nash Attends Unicon (Image credit: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor)
Adam Rodriguez in Magic Mike

Adam Rodriguez in Magic Mike (Image credit: Warner Bros)
Adam Rodriguez at the premiere of Magic Mike

Adam Rodriguez at the premiere of Magic Mike (Image credit: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor)
Adam Rodriguez in Ordinary Joe

Adam Rodriguez in Ordinary Joe (Image credit: NBC)
Cody Horn at the premiere of Magic Mike

Cody Horn at the premiere of Magic Mike (Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff)
Cody Horn attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With "Ask For Jane" event

Cody Horn attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With "Ask For Jane" event (Image credit: Amanda Edwards / Contributor)
Joe Manganiello in Magic Mike

Joe Manganiello in Magic Mike (Image credit: Warner Bros.)
Joe Manganiello at the premiere for Magic Mike

Joe Manganiello at the premiere for Magic Mike (Image credit: Barry King / Contributor)
Joe Manganiello attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Joe Manganiello attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards (Image credit: Amanda Edwards / Contributor)
Matthew McConaughey in Magic Mike

Matthew McConaughey in Magic Mike (Image credit: Warner Bros.)
Matthew McConaughey at the premiere for Magic Mike

Matthew McConaughey at the premiere for Magic Mike (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor)
Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of Illumination's Sing 2

Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of Illumination's Sing 2 (Image credit: Emma McIntyre / Staff)
Channing Tatum in Magic Mike

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike (Image credit: Warner Bros.)
Channing Tatum at the premiere of Magic Mike

Channing Tatum at the premiere of Magic Mike (Image credit: Kevin Winter / Staff)
Channing Tatum attends the UK screening of The Lost City

Channing Tatum attends the UK screening of The Lost City (Image credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor)
