10 Years Later, Check Out Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey And More At The Magic Mike Premiere

Director Steven Soderbergh took audiences behind the curtain of the male strip club scene, using star Channing Tatum's own real-life experiences working in the industry as inspiration, in the film Magic Mike. The R-rated drama made more $167 million at the box office, spawned a sequel in 2015 aptly titled Magic Mike XXL, inspired an ongoing live show in Las Vegas, and an even a reality show competition on HBO Max. Tatum also confirmed that a third installment is in the works in 2021.

Can you believe that this phenomenon first began a decade ago? If you don't believe us, take a look at how this photo slideshow of the Magic Mike cast (also including Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Olivia Munn, and more) next to shots of them taken this year. Just click on the arrows to swipe through and let the magic happen!