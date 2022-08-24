10 Years Later, Check Out Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, And More At The Premiere Of The Avengers

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated its tenth anniversary, it was hard to believe that we already had a whole decade of Marvel movies with a shared timeline to obsess over. It is hard enough to believe that, this year, the movie that first brought the Avengers together is celebrating its own ten-year anniversary.

Just like the characters they play in the MCU, the Avengers cast has certainly gone through a dramatic evolution over the years. Let's explore that deeper, shall we, by sifting the slideshow below, featuring photos of the actors at the record-breaking 2012 film's red carpet premiere along with some more recent snapshots.