13 2022 Movies You Forgot Came Out This Year

Of all the year-end lists you’ll see around this time, perhaps one of the most important compiles the movies you forgot came out throughout the year. Sure a list like CinemaBlend’s Top 10 movies of 2022 is something everyone should be keeping their eyes on, as that’s the sort of thing that gets people talking during the holidays.

However, there are films that for one reason or another, you may have totally misplaced in your memory banks. Whether you’ve seen them or not, you probably forgot that these 13 movies were actually released during 2022. Keep your eyes peeled, as we’ll also share where you can stream these features, if available. So if you’re looking for some entertainment through the holiday break, look no further.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The 355

Kicking off 2022 after being delayed a full year, The 355 was an espionage thriller that saw Jessica Chastain and co. trying to start a female-led franchise of international intrigue. To some, the movie was basically a remake of 1996’s Mission: Impossible , but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Whether it was due to the prolonged delay, or the early January release date, this title felt lost in the shuffle. Though to be fair, that is what a good spy is trained to do.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

For as popular as the Hotel Transylvania franchise was at one point, its grand finale seemed to land without much fanfare. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania brought the entire series to a fitting close, but its streaming debut may have confused audiences who’ve been waiting for the film since its intended 2021 theatrical release date . No, you weren’t confused, the Drac Pack did say goodbye in 2022, and you can see their sendoff at your earliest convenience.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Moonfall

Larger than life apocalypses are in again, and who better than Roland Emmerich to leave another dent in the genre that made him famous. The Independence Day director destroyed his fair share of landmarks once again through his latest end of the world ensemble, Moonfall. You may have seen this one, as it was the conspiracy theory movie that saw Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley uncovering the secret history of the Moon. If that logline doesn’t jog your memory, then you definitely haven’t seen this one.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Death on the Nile

Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot returned to the big screen this year, thanks to Death on the Nile introducing Agatha Christie’s famed sleuth to a new batch of suspects and victims. Admittedly, the promotion of this film was a little hampered by the Armie Hammer scandal, as the actor’s personal struggles cast a bit of a shadow on this new mystery. Rest assured, fans of Murder on the Orient Express should be well pleased with this follow-up, which will be followed by a third Poirot mystery, A Haunting in Venice .

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Outfit

Perhaps one of the most well-dressed films of 2022, The Outfit was a twist-filled surprise in its own right. Revolving around an unassuming tailor shop run by a quiet man (Mark Rylance), nothing is what it seems in this killer mystery-thriller. Go in as cold as you can with this one, as even if you caught it upon initial release, you might be surprised with how well it plays in repeat viewings.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Bubble

Quite a few movies in the past couple of years have tried to make pandemic driven humor into comedy gold. Perhaps one of the largest scale attempts to do just that is the Judd Apatow-directed Netflix comedy The Bubble, which spoofs the production of a dinosaur action franchise on its sixth blockbuster entry. Seeing as we also had an actual sixth entry in a dinosaur action franchise hit theaters this past summer, one would be forgiven if they may have accidentally overlooked the comedy trying to mock such an exercise.

(Image credit: Universal)

Ambulance

Michael Bay never does anything quietly, especially when a movie like Ambulance gives the legendary action helmer a chance to do some damage. Yet with all of the explosive action shared by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the one-two punch of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Morbius may have drowned out some of the pyrotechnics. That’s ok, because Ambulance is patiently awaiting your eager eyes, should you want some last minute action in your year.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Man From Toronto

Despite Netflix releasing a trailer for The Man from Toronto , as well as putting in some promotional work to hype up the acquisition of the once theatrically intended film, this Kevin Hart/Woody Harrelson action-comedy somehow disappeared into the background. Admittedly, the ad campaign wasn’t as loud as the ones that movies like Red Notice or Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery were granted. However, The Man from Toronto is still out there, waiting to be caught.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC Comics)

DC League of Super-Pets

It looked like Dwayne Johnson’s year at DC and Warner Bros, as he released two movies through the comic movie giant. While most will remember Black Adam, it’s DC League of Super-Pets that may have escaped people’s attention. One has to wonder if there’s any hope for the sequel teased at the end, especially after Dwayne Johnson’s reportedly debunked social media breakup with DC . That said, you can catch both this title and Johnson’s other DC Comics movie, both in the same place.

(Image credit: Paramount Players)

Orphan: First Kill

Horror movies have had quite the year throughout 2022, as X, Halloween Ends, and other notable entries have made one hell of an impact. Even the most devoted seeker of scares may have missed the fact that Orphan: First Kill made good on its promise to continue Esther’s story in this calendar year, as intended. Isabelle Fuhrman’s demented return to the role she originated captivated a vocal fan base for a moment, and it sounds like this theatrical/streaming hybrid is worth checking out before ringing in 2023.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Invitation

Keeping the scares flowing for you horror fiends out there, the dark romance-thriller The Invitation saw itself coming and going during the later phase of this summer’s releases. In a way, that’s an advantage for Nathalie Emmanuel’s surprising shocker, as even those forewarned with knowledge of the plot may find themselves surprised. Though if you’re interested, there is an unrated cut released to home video that isn’t exactly limited by the original PG-13 rating.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Pinocchio

Admittedly, there were a couple of Pinocchio movies released in 2022, which certainly doesn’t help trying to keep them all straight. However, if there was one that people seemed to forget (intentionally or otherwise) it has to be director Robert Zemeckis’ Disney-branded take. Even if you were to try and remind people of “that movie where Tom Hanks put on an exaggerated accent,” that’s also a crowded field thanks to Elvis employing that very same gimmick.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Confess, Fletch

Somehow, a Jon Hamm/John Slattery reunion that tried to revive a beloved Chevy Chase franchise was buried almost upon arrival. Confess, Fletch saw Hamm trying his hand at portraying Gregory Mcdonald's reluctantly wry sleuth, and the people that did see it seem to have absolutely loved it. This might become one of those movies that eventually finds its audience through years of reappraisal, but now’s your chance to get in on the ground floor, like all the other cool kids.

And there you have it! Another year’s worth of movies that, believe it or not, actually saw a release on the 2022 calendar. With luck, some of these flicks might build some steam and make their streaming runs surprise successes. Maybe by then, we’ll be able to discuss another crop of films that despite having pedigrees that were pretty public, wound up with profiles lower than Morbius’ RT score.