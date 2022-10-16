A Haunting In Venice: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Agatha Christie Movie Adaptation

There have been dozens of adaptations of famed mystery writer Agatha Christie’s most iconic novels, novellas, and short stories, whether it be big-screen productions like Murder on the Orient Express, or TV mysteries like Agatha Christie’s Marple. And since the late novelist’s work is as popular as ever, it should come as no surprise that another star-studded film based on one of her stories will soon be entertaining audiences with murder, mystery, and, of course, her most famous character, Hercule Poirot (and his iconic mustache).

In the very near future, Kenneth Branagh will make a third whodunit based on Christie’s work with the A Haunting in Venice movie adaptation. Below is everything we know about the movie so far, including its release date, information on the cast, and a few other things to keep in mind before we can finally feast our eyes on one of the most intriguing titles on the 2023 movie schedule.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

A Haunting In Venice Will Be Released Theatrically In September 2023

Production on A Haunting in Venice isn’t scheduled to get underway until late October (Halloween, according to EW), but 20th Century Studios, and its parent company, Disney, has already given the movie a theatrical release date of September 15, 2023. It should be noted, however, that the Disney release schedule is prone to major shifts, which became evident in October 2022 when the media giant shuffled multiple upcoming Marvel movies.

In the event the drama is delayed or pushed up, we'll keep you updated so you don't miss out on thrilling story...

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Kenneth Branagh Will Direct And Reprise The Role Of Hercule Poirot

Kenneth Branagh, who took home an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his Belfast screenplay in early 2022, will follow up his successful autobiographical drama with his third Agatha Christie adaptation, both as a director and actor. In October 2022, Variety reported that Branagh, who previously directed Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, would don the iconic mustache and sense of humor as the famed detective once more.

Branagh’s first two Christie adaptations were hits at the box office, with the 2017 murder mystery bringing in a surprisingly large amount of money and the 2022 sequel debuting in first place.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Movie Will Center On An All Hallow’s Eve Séance Where One Of The Guests Ends Up Dead

When the mystery makes its theatrical debut in September 2023, it will center on a retired Poirot who is living in self-imposed exile until being called into action once more. Upon announcing the project in October 2022, Variety reported that the movie’s drama will kick off at an All Hallow’s Eve séance at an old haunted palazzo in post-World War II Venice, where one member of the party not only speaks with the dead, they join their numbers.

Reluctant to go back to his detective background, Poirot is forced to return to his old ways and get to the bottom of the sinister and shadowy mystery at hand.

(Image credit: Lionsgate; Warner Bros. Pictures; A24)

A Haunting In Venice Will Also Feature Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, And Michelle Yeoh

Kenneth Branagh is no stranger when it comes to working with large ensembles, especially with the Death on the Nile cast chock full of talented actors, and so he’ll feel right at home with A Haunting in Venice. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Branagh will be appearing alongside and directing two of the stars from Belfast — Jamie Dornan and newcomer Jude Hill. Other heavyweights set to appear in the movie are Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh, who could very well be an Academy Award winner thanks to her Everything Everywhere All At Once performance by the time the movie comes out.

Also joining the cast are Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown, The Crowded Room), Kyle Allen (West Side Story, American Horror Story), Camille Cottin (House of Gucci, Stillwater), Ali Khan (The School of Good and Evil, 6 Underground), and Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick: Chapter 2, To Rome with Love).

However, it should be noted that the characters each of these actors are playing have yet to be revealed by 20th Century Studios.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

A Haunting In Venice Is Based On Agatha Christie’s 1969 Novel, Hallowe'en Party

Just like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, the upcoming film is based on one of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery novels, but unlike those two movies, this third Poirot movie doesn’t carry the same name of the book on which it is based. According to Deadline, the 2023 feature film is based on Christie’s 1969 novel, Hallowe’en Party, which came out little more than a half-a-decade before the prolific author passed away.

This will also mark the first time the novel has received a theatrical adaptation, though its story has been turned into multiple TV shows and radio broadcasts since its release more than 50 years ago.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Creative Team Behind Murder On The Orient Express And Death On The Nile Return For A Haunting In Venice

There is a very good chance this movie will look and feel like the director's previous two Christie movies, as the film will have the same creative team behind the scenes, according to Deadline. In addition the return of Branagh as director and star, screenwriter Michael Green, who also wrote films like Logan and Blade Runner 2049, among others, penned this third adaptation.

The duo will also serve as producers alongside Judy Hofflund. On board as executive producers are Louise Killin, James Prichard, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon.

There is still quite a bit we don’t know about A Haunting in Venice, including who everyone besides Kenneth Branagh will be playing, specifics about the story, and when the trailer will be released (we’ll probably be waiting a while on that one, considering production wasn’t supposed to kick off until October 2022). But, we still have a lot of 2022 new releases, including some book-to-movie adaptations, coming our way in the meantime to help us fill the void until the exciting new film arrives in theaters.