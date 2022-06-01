Kevin Hart Nervous Farts And Fights Woody Harrelson In Netflix's The Man From Toronto Trailer

Mistaken identity is no laughing matter; unless, of course, that scenario is explicitly presented as such. Netflix and Sony’s upcoming movie The Man from Toronto does just that, engaging in a scenario where anxious Kevin Hart has somehow been mistaken for badass Woody Harrelson. Trying to stay alive as a team, Hart and Harrelson get into their share of scuffles, with the former even having a case of the nervous farts.

The fun starts when a mix up involving a rental property labels run of the mill business man Teddy (Kevin Hart) as a professional killer. As if that wasn't bad enough, an oddly timed FBI raid ultimately forces Hart’s character into maintaining his charade on behalf of law and order. Of course, when the actual man codenamed “Toronto” (Woody Harrelson) shows up, our protagonist is put under even more pressure to be the hardened killer he obviously isn’t.

The Man from Toronto (opens in new tab) looks to have a manic comedic energy about it that’s very familiar. That claim is verified because of the fact that The Hitman’s Bodyguard director Patrick Hughes is the helmer behind the film, which was recently acquired by Netflix for streaming as part of the studio's ongoing relationship with Sony. All of a sudden, the bickering and the bullets start to make a lot more sense.

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s chemistry feels like even more of an advantage when you consider how The Man from Toronto originally cast Jason Statham as its more serious lead. Quick thinking seems to be a strong suit for this project, which is also seen in the fast paced banter and action that are on display in this new trailer.

While some might still be bummed not to see Statham re-team with his Hobbs and Shaw co-star Hart, you can’t deny that Woody feels right at home in this role. However, there is a mini-reunion that should add some excitement, as Kevin Hart and his co-star from The Wedding Ringer Kaley Cuoco are both on hand for The Man from Toronto.

Though this character is as much of a mystery as whether or not The Flight Attendant will get a Season 3 , you can see Cuoco in a still photo that from The Man from Toronto that shows her character Maggie. Part of the recent press blitz for next month’s big debut, you can see Kaley Cuoco pictured with co-star Jasmine Mathews below:

Punctuated with some moments of intimidated flatulence, and some accidental ass shooting in what looks like a major action set-piece, The Man from Toronto is definitely going to be a ride. Get ready for Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson to set up shop on your streaming device of choice soon, as the film will premiere on Netflix June 24th. While you're waiting, don't forget to take a look at the full list of 2022 Netflix movie premieres, so you can keep your theatrical hit list in order.