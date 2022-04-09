23 Pictures Of Betty White With Puppies To Brighten Your Day

During the "In Memoriam" segment at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis paid a special tribute to her
You Again co-star, Betty White - who passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99. During her speech, Curtis was accompanied by a rescue puppy named Mac-N-Cheese.
The adorable canine's presence was a heartwarming nod to the beloved
Golden Girls star's work as an animal rights activist (as well as an accomplished author), of which there is more than enough visual proof that we can show you. Following our last (opens in new tab) slideshow of Betty White pictures from various moments in her career, here is another collection of photos of the late, great national treasure with some of her furry friends that is sure to put a smile on your face. Image 1 of 24 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 24 Betty White with Stormy her St. Bernard (Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor) Image 3 of 24 Betty White and her Poodle Danny (Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor) Image 4 of 24 Betty White in Date with the Angels (Image credit: ABC Photo Archives / Contributor) Image 5 of 24 Betty White, Ludden at Home Layout (Image credit: ABC Photo Archives / Contributor) Image 6 of 24 Betty White in The Golden Girls (Image credit: ABC Photo Archives / Contributor) Image 7 of 24 Betty White with guide dog Edison at "Actors and Others for Animals" (Image credit: Michael Buckner / Stringer) Image 8 of 24 Betty White at Old Navy's nationwide search for a new canine mascot (Image credit: David Livingston / Stringer) Image 9 of 24 Betty white with the auction dog at The Wildlife Waystation's Ninth Annual Safari Brunch Benefit (Image credit: Mark Sullivan / Contributor) Image 10 of 24 Betty White and Cesar Canine Cuisine Dog, Darla (Image credit: Charley Gallay / Stringer) Image 11 of 24 Betty White gets a kiss from police dog Magnum backstage at Good Morning America (Image credit: Ida Mae Astute / Contributor) Image 12 of 24 Betty White accepts the "Who-Manitarian" award at Universal Studios Hollywood "Grinchmas" (Image credit: Imeh Akpanudosen / Contributor) Image 13 of 24 Betty White fashion shoot for The Lifetime Program (Image credit: Brian To / Stringer) Image 14 of 24 Betty White attends The American Humane Association's Hero Dog Award Inaugural Event (Image credit: Mathew Imaging / Contributor) Image 15 of 24 Betty White at Old Navy's nationwide search for a new canine mascot (Image credit: David Livingston / Stringer) Image 16 of 24 Betty White and Delilah during the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards (Image credit: Ryan Miller / Contributor) Image 17 of 24 Betty White with Linus the dog during "Bringing Down the House" premiere (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor) Image 18 of 24 Betty White attends the "Hooray for HollyWOOF!" 35th Anniversary Gala Fundraiser (Image credit: David Livingston / Contributor) Image 19 of 24 Betty White and Uggie the dog attends The Friars Club Salute to Betty White (Image credit: Jim Spellman / Contributor) Image 20 of 24 Betty White with Kristen Chenowith and her dog, Maddie (Image credit: E. Charbonneau / Staff) Image 21 of 24 Betty White with Kathy Griffin at The All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration (Image credit: FOX / Contributor) Image 22 of 24 Betty White's wax Madame Tussaud's figure poses with along with many adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens (Image credit: The Washington Post / Contributor) Image 23 of 24 Betty White at the unveilling of the "Naked" hot dog at Pink's Hot Dog (Image credit: Chelsea Lauren / Contributor) Image 24 of 24 Betty White unveils the "Naked" (vegan) hot dog at Pink Hot Dog (Image credit: Chelsea Lauren / Contributor)