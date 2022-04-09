23 Pictures Of Betty White With Puppies To Brighten Your Day

During the "In Memoriam" segment at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis paid a special tribute to her You Again co-star, Betty White - who passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99. During her speech, Curtis was accompanied by a rescue puppy named Mac-N-Cheese.

The adorable canine's presence was a heartwarming nod to the beloved Golden Girls star's work as an animal rights activist (as well as an accomplished author), of which there is more than enough visual proof that we can show you. Following our last slideshow of Betty White pictures from various moments in her career, here is another collection of photos of the late, great national treasure with some of her furry friends that is sure to put a smile on your face.