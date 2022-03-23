Watch Betty White Slowly Change Each Year In One Delightful Picture After Another

The celebration of a new year was overshadowed by the upsetting news that we had lost a widely beloved national treasure. On December 31, 2021, Betty White passed away, due to a stroke, at the age of 99.

The comedically gifted actress was an undisputed legend of the screen, having earned 21 Emmy Award nominations and taking home five. Two wins were for playing the hilariously two-faced Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and another was as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. Her popularity would continue to rise when she starred in the hit rom-com The Proposal and became the oldest person to ever host Saturday Night Live (and one of the best hosts period, if you ask us).

It is still tough to accept that she is gone, but at least we can be thankful for the many decades of warmth and laughter that Betty White brought us that could never be replaced or repeated. We honor how this one-in-a-million talent touched the lives of so many with a look back on her own life in pictures.