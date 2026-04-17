Now It’s Been An Entire Day, Here Are 4 Things I Need To See Happen In Top Gun 3

There’s been chatter about a Top Gun 3 for years now. After the smash hit that was Top Gun: Maverick, it’s felt like the right move to make. Well, now it’s officially, finally being made, as Paramount announced that the movie is in the works and has a writer. So, now that I’ve had a full day to sit with that news, I’ve thought of four things I need to see happen in Top Gun 3.

It was announced that Top Gun 3 is in the works during Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation (via Variety ), and it was confirmed that Tom Cruise would be back as Maverick, while Jerry Bruckheimer will be back as a producer. Along with that, it was revealed that Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick with Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, would be returning to write the new movie.

So, with all that in mind, I've been wondering what might happen during Maverick's next adventure, and I've realized there are four things I need to see.

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One of the biggest highlights of Top Gun: Maverick was the new class of pilots. I loved seeing Miles Teller and Glen Powell as Rooster and Hangman, and it was remarkable to watch them and their co-stars flourish in these parts that have now become defining pieces of their careers.

So, I’d like to see them back. I need to know where they’re at. Are Rooster and Hangman friends? Did any of the young pilots go on to teach at Top Gun? Could any of them work with Maverick? The opportunities feel endless, and I feel like it’d be a missed opportunity to not show us these characters in Top Gun 3.

Thankfully, Powell has given an update that makes me hopeful he’ll be back as Hangman, and Teller has said he’s down for Top Gun 3 as long as he has enough time to get in shape for it. So, it seems like they still feel the need for speed; we just need to hope they get written into the story.

I Need To See Some Kind Of Groundbreaking Airplane Stunt From Tom Cruise

Now, Maverick’s director, Joseph Kosinski, did tease that Top Gun 3 could tackle an existential crisis for Maverick that is “much bigger than himself.” That’s all fine and dandy, and I’m all for a big personal story. However, I also want stunts, and I want big ones.

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I’m talking Mission: Impossible level plane stunts . While I don’t necessarily want to see Cruise and co. climbing around the outside of a plane while it’s in the air, I do want a level of innovation and thrill in Top Gun 3 that’s synonymous with Mission: Impossible. They did it for Maverick, so I’m sure they can come up with some wild, crazy, and heartpounding action sequences for this new movie.

Obviously, We Need Some Kind Of Shirtless Sports Montage

First, it was volleyball, then it was football on the beach, so clearly, Top Gun 3 needs some kind of summery, shirtless sports sequence. There's a precedent to maintain. I know a lot of work went into the football scene , and the cast got in tip-top shape for it, and I have no doubt they could do it again.

Maybe this time, they could be playing beach soccer, or potentially they could move the montage to a basketball court. I don’t really care what sport it is; all I know is I want to see the pilots having some fun in the sun.

At Least One Song Needs To Be Sung (Preferably By Rooster And Maverick)

In Top Gun, Maverick and Goose sang “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” in the bar, and we also got the always iconic “Great Balls of Fire” moment. Then, in Maverick, Rooster sang “Great Balls of Fire” again. However, Tom Cruise’s character did not partake in the singing.

So, in Top Gun 3, I’d love to see Maverick and his best friend’s son singing together. It could be “Great Balls of Fire” again. However, it’d also be fun if they found a new song to jam out to. Ultimately, I simply want this new movie to continue to pay homage to what makes Top Gun, Top Gun.

Now, will any of these things happen? I don’t know. However, I do know that Top Gun 3 is preparing for takeoff now, and I’ll be sitting in the theater the day it flies onto the big screen to see if these dreams come true.