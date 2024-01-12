Top Gun 3 Is Reportedly In The Works, And Fans Are Really Feeling The Need For More Speed From Tom Cruise
Top Gun 3 is reportedly in early development and fans are going crazy.
It took decades for fans to get a sequel to Top Gun, but people hoping for a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick may not need to wait quite as long. A third Top Gun movie is reportedly in development, and fans are, understandably, absolutely losing their minds.
According to Puck (via Deadline), Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger has been brought in to a pen a script for Top Gun 3. Director Joe Kosinski hasn’t been confirmed to return to direct the sequel but will be involved as a producer if nothing else. Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell from the Top Gun: Maverick cast are all being slotted to return. I think one fan on Twitter put it simply, saying…
While Top Gun: Maverick made a billion dollars at the global box office, a move that would guarantee a fast-tracked sequel for most other franchises, Top Gun isn’t just any franchise. The first film was also a significant hit back in the ‘80s, but it took a long time for that sequel to happen, and producers seemed willing to wait on Top Gun 3, though that’s not to say the studio wanted to wait. As one fan pointed out, Tom Cruise has gone from a guy who rarely made sequels to the king of the franchise overnight…
Part of the reason the Top Gun 3 news was a surprise is that it comes on the heels of Cruise signing a new multi-year deal to make movies at Warner Bros. It’s being reported that another long-gestating sequel Edge of Tomorrow 2, is on the short list of projects WB is interested in Cruise getting involved with. Things are certainly moving for the “last movie star.” One response to the Top Gun 3 news even joked Cruise was having a global impact…
Top Gun: Maverick was an absolutely massive hit. Paramount held the movie to release in theaters during a pandemic that caused other studios to release movies to streaming. The move was clearly justified by the box office. Fans love this one, and they especially love the new characters. While the three big stars coming back i great news, there are also fans calling for the return of some of the other pilots who clearly hit a note…
"top gun 3 this" "top gun 3 that" bring back bob then we'll talk pic.twitter.com/2pkXgxfF47January 12, 2024
With a writer just coming on board, it’s going to be some time before there’s any real movement with Top Gun 3. Seeing the actual movie in theaters is a couple of years away at least, but some fans on Twitter are already planning their wardrobe when they head off to see the movie.
me at the top gun 3 premiere (I have an unhealthy obsession with the franchise) pic.twitter.com/bvc6GdQZWDJanuary 12, 2024
It’s so early in the process that we could still see Top Gun 3 take a lot longer to make it to theaters. There were numerous attempts to make Top Gun 2 before it actually happened, so keep watching CinemaBlend for more news as this one develops.
