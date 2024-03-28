5 Projects Conor McGregor Should Tackle After Road House, Including A Fast And Furious Movie

When Road House premiered on the 2024 movie schedule , Conor McGregor came flying onto the scene with it. Reviews for Road House were quick to praise the UFC fighter, and now the question has become: What will he do next? Well, it seems like he could easily take on another gig, and with that in mind, I’ve cooked up five ideas for what he should tackle next. And, of course, this list includes a Fast and Furious movie.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Fast And Furious

The most obvious answer to this question is that Conor McGregor should play a villain in a Fast and Furious movie . He’d be joining quite the league of extraordinary bad guys that have been played by Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham. Plus, like John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, the UFC champion would be another fighter/actor to join the beloved action franchise.

If this were to happen, I could see the Road House star coming into the fold like John Cena did, as a villain. Personally, I’d love to see him go toe-to-toe with Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw.

While McGregor is obviously one of the best fighters, Statham is also a next-level stuntman and fighter. I also feel like their personalities would mesh well together as the Shaw actor seems a bit more reserved and calculated while McGregor is a firecracker. Add some fast cars or a plane into the mix, and you have yourself a seriously epic Fast and Furious action sequence.

I honestly think that if Conor McGregor continues down this acting path, Fast and Furious is the most obvious and fitting next project for him. So, if the upcoming Fast and Furious 11 is looking for another bad guy to share the screen with the current big bad, Jason Momoa’s Dante, I think we found him.

(Image credit: Photo Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)

Jason Statham-esque Action Movies

Speaking of Jason Statham, I’d love to see Conor McGregor in some sort of B-action movie like The Meg or The Beekeeper.

While these movies, like The Beekeeper, don’t get the best reviews , many truly love them, and they get very excited about the action. It’s so much fun seeing an action icon like Jason Statham bringing down a big bad – whether it be a tech billionaire in the bee-based movie or a massive sea creature in The Meg.

Based on what we learned in Road House, McGregor is very good at playing the wildcard fighter, and that alone makes him the perfect man to lead the kind of action movies Jason Statham is known for. The guy can do his own stunts, commit to a fun premise and help deliver a wildly entertaining action movie.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

A Horror Movie That Involves A Brutal Kill

Many of the best horror movies begin with a brutal kill. Take Scream for example, the opening scene of the classic film involving Drew Barrymore, the most famous person in the cast at the time, being taken out by Ghostface was terrifying, unexpected and wicked. That epic fight which ultimately led to her death set the tone for the horror movie, and wouldn’t it be cool if Conor McGregor was at the center of a moment like it?

Picture this: A horror movie opens with his character going about his life, and unexpectedly the villain comes after him. A brutal battle follows, and we get to see the UFC fighter’s skills on full display, and it ends with the bad guy getting him. I’m convinced this would be so epic, and it would be a super creative way to show off his skills as an athlete and actor. It seemed like he had a blast working on the bloody action in Road House, and if he wanted to up the ante in the acting department, I think a horror movie would be great for him.

So, maybe, someday, hopefully, we’ll see the fighter in an upcoming horror movie.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Peaky Blinders Movie

From Tom Hardy to Sam Claflin to Sam Neill to Adrien Brody, we’ve seen many men try to go up against Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and the Peaky Blinders. This gangster drama set in Birmingham, England is ruthless, brutal, and incredibly stylish, plus its ensemble cast is next level when it comes to playing intimidating and powerful characters. So, naturally, I think Conor McGregor could thrive in that kind of project.

Considering we know a Peaky Blinders movie is in the works, I think it’d be a fantastic fit for the fighter. The show is known for its intense battles of both the physical and verbal types. Clearly, McGregor can excel at both, and I think it’d be amazing to see him in a well-tailored suit as an Irish mob boss who is set out to take down Tommy Shelby. Plus, if the fighter wants to make acting a more full-time gig, getting on a drama like this would be great for his filmography.

(Image credit: Universal)

A Bio-Pic Loosely Based On Himself Starring Himself, Like 8 Mile and Eminem

There’s no question that 8 Mile is one of the best hip-hop movies , and part of the reason why is that it resembles Eminem’s personal story of coming up as a rapper. In the movie, we see Eminem play B-Rabbit, who has lived a life similar to his, as he tries to break into the rap scene and out of the violent cycle of poverty. It’s an intense and impactful story, and I think a semi-autobiographical film like this about the beginning of Conor McGregor’s career would pack a similar punch.

The fighter didn’t come from wealth, and before he became a champion he was an “apprentice plumber on social welfare,” as he told Bleacher Report . Then, once he broke big and he became one of the biggest and most famous fighters in the world, controversy punched him in the face. Seeing that story play out on the big screen, with him playing the lead would be a very compelling watch, like 8 Mile, and I think it’d be a good move for McGregor.

Of course, all of this is simply me going through what-if scenarios. However, I think it’s highly likely that we’ll see Conor McGregor dip his toe into acting again, because let’s be real, he’d thrive as an action star. Considering the success of many other fighters-turned-actors and Road House, it seems like a natural step for him to take on another role, and hopefully said role is in a project like one of the five listed above.