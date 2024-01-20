Peaky Blinders Movie: What We Know So Far

Get ready, because a Peaky Blinders movie is on the way – and we know plenty.

When the drama ended in 2022, it was only the beginning of the franchise's popularity. Thanks to the rising fame of Cillian Murphy over the last decade (especially in 2023, due to his role in the Oppenheimer cast ), more and more people have decided to check out the incredible BBC show, and it has only gained more fame and fans as time has gone on.

So, of course, a movie had to be made, and even before the series ended, Deadline confirmed in January 2021 that a film was "going to happen," but the only question then was when? Now, we have a million questions – who will be in this movie? What is it going to be about? If you're a fan and can't wait for the Peaky Blinders movie, this article is for you.

As of January 2024, there is no set release date for the Peaky Blinders movie, which isn't surprising. The show ended in 2022, and the central star, Cillian Murphy, has been quite busy with other projects – namely, the monster hit that was Oppenheimer, which has received tons of praise.

So, it's not like we'll see it on any 2024 movie schedule , since filming has yet to start (which we will get into below). 2024 is already filled with plenty of releases, from the upcoming Deadpool 3 film to Dune Part 2 to even the latest Pixar movie, Inside Out 2 , so having the Peaky Blinders film come out another time might work in its favor.

No One Is Confirmed, But Steven Knight Says Tommy And Arthur Will Be A Part Of The Movie

There is no one confirmed to appear in the Peaky Blinders movie at this time, and the updates for the Peaky Blinders film have been slow. Still, two people that we can relatively expect to come back are Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson, specifically because Steven Knight said the movie would involve their characters.

In an interview with Digital Spy in February 2022, the creator of Peaky Blinders was asked whether or not the developing world of the drama would involve them beyond the final season of the show, he said:

It's impossible to say yet. But the film – yes. We're going to make a film – a feature film – which will move the world on, and then once we've moved the world on into the Second World, we'll see where that takes us.

For reference, Murphy played Tommy, and Anderson played Arthur, the story's two main characters. I'm not sure how much they will be involved, but if it's meant to close out their tales, then I would assume a decent amount.

Cillian Murphy Is “Open” To The Idea Of Continuing The Story

While Cillian Murphy has been busy lately, the actor is still open to continuing the story of Tommy Shelby, as he said in an interview with Margot Robbie in Variety's "Actors on Actors" series in December 2023.

Robbie asked if there would be a spinoff movie, as had been previously confirmed, and Murphy said that he was willing to explore if there was more "story to tell:"

I mean, I'm open to the idea. I've always thought that if there's more story to tell …

Truthfully, as someone who loved Barbenheimer in the Summer of 2023, when both Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on the same weekend, this interview was everything. But, hearing this little tidbit from Murphy made it even better.

Steven Knight Also Says They Will Cast New People As Well

While I know that every fan of the Peaky Blinders cast would give anything to see everyone back in a movie, Steven Knight also says that he will look to cast new faces. In that interview with Digital Spy, he confirmed that they wanted to throw in new people to keep "surprising" fans and telling new stories:

There are so many people, so many great actors, that we are already, sort of, in conversation with for the film, and for whatever follows. But I think what we want to do is keep surprising people and keep breaking new talent. Because it's all out there, and there is a sort of consistency – what we're doing is finding really good actors from a working-class sort of background, and telling that story. That's what we're trying to do.

I'm always down for some new stories, so bring it on.

The Peaky Blinders Movie Is Meant To Be An Ending To The Show

Peaky Blinders ended with Series (season, if you're from the United States) 6, and while it certainly felt like a fitting conclusion, the plan is for the movie to be the official end of the show. In an interview with Variety in January 2021, before the last series, Knight confirmed that the film is happening and that it's meant to close the show out:

We are in development. It's a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end. And I think it's going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far.

After two years of waiting since the finale, I'm dying to see what the story will be like. I can't wait to watch it.

Two Other Spinoffs Are Already In The Works

Something else for Peaky Blinders fans to know is that there are other spinoffs already planned for the world. Bloomberg confirmed in December 2023 that there are two spinoffs already in the works, one that would be set in Boston during the mid-20th century and one that would focus on Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby family, all to be made by Netflix.

What does this mean for the world of Peaky Blinders? We're not sure, but it could mean the film might lead into these spinoffs?

The Plan Is To Start Filming In 2024

The last thing we know is that filming for the movie is planned to begin in 2024. In an interview with RadioTimes in December 2023, Knight confirmed that the plan was to "start shooting" in the middle of 2024 and that he was hard at work on the script:

I'm just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It's a bit like having a dream for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, 'That's pretty good – but where did it come from?'

This makes me more excited as 2024 goes on – here's hoping it goes by quickly.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to the Peaky Blinders movie? I hope to hear more news about it soon – and when I do, it'll go right in here.