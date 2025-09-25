Test Your '90s Movie Knowledge By Taking This Crossword Puzzle
How well do you remember some of the most popular '90s movies?
We're more than halfway through the 2020s, and I still don't think I can wrap my mind around the fact that movies from the 1990s are celebrating their 30th anniversary. Time sure does fly like an alien spacecraft making a daring escape from the mothership just in time for the 4th of July. Speaking of Independence Day, the 1996 blockbuster is among the movies referenced in the clues in our ultimate '90s movie quiz!
Think you know your '90s movies? See how well you do at this crossword puzzle!
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
