Mr. Beast Gave A Woman Money For Finding The 'Real' Celeb In A Lineup (And That Ed Sheeran Doppelgänger Would've Fooled Me)

I have a job that has let me meet and speak with more than a few celebrities. But I’ll admit if I walked past a lot of them on the sidewalk, I’m sure there are a lot of famous people I probably wouldn’t recognize. That means I’d probably be out the $10,000 a woman just for picking out the real celebrity in a line-up of lookalikes.

In a setup that looks like Netflix’s Is It Cake?, only the cakes are famous people, Mr. Beast had a woman check out five “celebrities” which included Drake, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Kevin Hart, and Sabrina Carpenter. The trick was that only one of the five celebrities was the real person. The woman had to keep her distance, which made the game a little tougher, but she pulled it off. Check out the video and see if you do.

A couple of the lookalikes feel like they’re intentionally off the mark. Drake doesn’t look that much like Drake, and unless Justin Bieber has really changed his look recently, which is possible, that doesn’t look that much like him to me But the other three, especially at a distance, could totally be who they claim to be.

I’m still not convinced that the Ed Sheeran lookalike isn’t really him. Is it possible that there were two celebrities in the group and they just never told us? I think the real guy has more tattoos that would be visible, but other than that, this guy would likely win a celebrity lookalike contest, and might even beat the real man.

Kevin Hart, the real celebrity in the mix, would have been hard to pick out because, while he says his face was doing “Kevin Hart stuff,” we don’t really see that in the video, which makes him less easy to identify. I feel like Kevin Hart always has a smile on his face, so seeing him look so serious makes it hard to be sure it’s really him.

I’ll be honest, a lot of Mr. Beast’s stunts, at least the ones that tend to get him noticed, tend to rub me the wrong way as they frequently seem to be designed to make a spectacle of normal people who take a shot at winning money. Of course, maybe I’m just jealous that I can’t afford to rent out Disneyland myself.

This one at least is mostly harmless. It’s a fun game, and it’s reasonably challenging. It’s an amount of money that would be really nice to win, but wouldn’t make most people feel like they’d ruined their life to not win it. Plus you get to meet a famous person. Not a bad deal.