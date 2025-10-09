Quiz: Do You Know What Sci-Fi Movies These Quotes Are From?
There is no try!
Are you a sci-fi fan who celebrates the entire genre? Do you love everything from Star Wars to Star Trek to Starship Troopers? If so, this is the quiz for you! Take this multiple-choice quiz of some of the most iconic quotes from some of the best sci-fi movies of all time and let us know how you do! We'll give you the quote, and you give us the name of the movie. Ready player one? Then hit start!
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
