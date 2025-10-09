Quiz: Do You Know What Sci-Fi Movies These Quotes Are From?

Are you a sci-fi fan who celebrates the entire genre? Do you love everything from Star Wars to Star Trek to Starship Troopers? If so, this is the quiz for you! Take this multiple-choice quiz of some of the most iconic quotes from some of the best sci-fi movies of all time and let us know how you do! We'll give you the quote, and you give us the name of the movie. Ready player one? Then hit start!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors