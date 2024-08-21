A Denzel Washington Movie From The Early Aughts Changed Jenna Ortega's 'Entire Course' Of Her Life, Got Her Into Acting

It's interesting how life can take unexpected turns. Inspiration often comes from the most surprising places—just ask Jenna Ortega, the breakout member of the cast from Netflix's Wednesday . As one of Hollywood's most sought-after young talents, Jenna has captivated audiences with her journey from Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle to her gripping performances in the latest Scream films. Yet, what many may not realize is that her passion for acting was ignited by an unlikely source: a Denzel Washington movie. The film that set her on this path? The 2004 thriller Man on Fire–which happens to be one of the best movies of the 2000s .

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair , the Studio 666 actress shared the moment that shifted her life's direction. As a young girl, she dreamed of becoming an astronaut or even the President of the United States. But everything changed when she watched the 2004 action-thriller Man on Fire, starring Denzel Washington and a young Dakota Fanning. Directed by the late Tony Scott , the film follows Washington as a former CIA operative on a mission to rescue a kidnapped girl in Mexico City. For Ortega, this movie, specifically Fanning’s performance, had a profound impact, setting her on the path to becoming the actress she is today. In her words:

I’m so appreciative of my six-year-old self who wanted to be a president and an astronaut…because I realize now that I was always looking for a way out… Watching [Man on Fire] changed the entire course of my existence.

The Elena of Avalor veteran voice performer’s parents were amused by their daughter's newfound career ambitions. Her mother shared a video of nine-year-old Jenna performing a dramatic monologue (which fans have reposted here) on Facebook. The clip, which Ortega later mentioned in her SNL monologue when she hosted in 2023 , caught the attention of a casting director thanks to a family friend who passed it along. Before she knew it, her mom regularly made six-hour round trips to Los Angeles for auditions.

Jenna’s revelation adds another layer of appreciation to her already impressive body of work. It’s fascinating to think that an intense, gritty action movie like Man on Fire could inspire a young girl to pursue a career in acting. Yet it makes sense when you consider the power of cinema to move and transform. Not to mention, the powerhouse performances came not just from Denzel but also from young Dakota.

Despite her undeniable talent, the You actress' path to success wasn’t without its challenges. As a young Latina actress, she often struggled to land roles in an industry that favored white actresses. Her first role was a brief appearance as a shooting victim on CSI, but she quickly began to make a name for herself. After landing 30 episodes as young Jane on Jane the Virgin, Ortega’s next big break came when she starred in the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle, playing the middle child in a large family. She continued to build her resume with roles like Jennifer Garner’s daughter in the family comedy Yes Day.

Now, fast forward a little over a decade since Jenna first watched Man on Fire, and she has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand talents. For the 2024 movie schedule alone, she has already released two films—Winter Spring Summer or Fall and Miller's Girl—with a third highly anticipated project, the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on the horizon.

Jenna Ortega's 2025 movie schedule is shaping up to be just as packed, with at least two major film releases already lined up for next year and the already confirmed second season of Wednesday. As she continues to navigate her rising career, it’s clear that the inspiration she drew from Man on Fire all those years ago has only fueled her passion and drive. With each new project, the Scream alum is proving that she’s here to stay, and her fans can’t wait to see what she does next.

As for Man on Fire, you can revisit the 2004 flick streaming on Fubo.