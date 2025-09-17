A Long Walk Fan Made A Bold Claim About The Movie's Young Protagonist, And Now Other King Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

The Long Walk, the new film based on the first novel written by Stephen King, didn’t set the box office on fire this past weekend, but it put up solid numbers and is being lauded by critics. Much of the credit goes to the incredible cast of young actors in the film. Cooper Hoffman, the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, plays the film’s primary lead, and he is great, but it’s another actor who is getting the bulk of the praise.

Hoffman plays Ray Garrity, who is the main character we follow throughout The Long Walk, which sees 50 young men in a dystopian future compete to see who can walk the farthest without slowing or stopping. Garrity makes fast friends with another boy named Peter McVries, played by David Jonsson, and it’s Jonsson’s performance that has truly bowled over fans. In fact, it has some saying that he is going to eventually be looked upon as a generational talent:

I truly believe we are witnessing the rise of someone we’ll consider one of the greats when it’s all said and done. David Jonsson is extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/6ubSEbzTsWSeptember 12, 2025

Jonsson is still a relative newcomer. His first on-screen role, on British TV, was only back in 2018, but he has quickly made a name for himself and transitioned to major projects. Last year, he also stole the show with his turn as Andy the android in Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus. With multiple top performances in just the last couple of years, many are already wondering if there’s anything he can’t do:

Mastering romcom, sci-fi, and horror within a 2 year period, David Jonsson is unstoppable https://t.co/sGixEeWd78September 13, 2025

In addition to The Long Walk and Alien: Romulus, the actor also impressed with his leading man skills in the romantic drama Rye Lane.

And to be sure, Jonsson’s praise in The Long Walk is absolutely earned. While there isn’t a weak link when it comes to the cast, McVries arguably goes through the most compelling arc, giving Jonsson the most to work with. His performance is integral to The Long Walk’s ending, which is different than what is in Stephen King’s book, though in my opinion, it's far more compelling and depressing .

There aren’t enough actors on the rise currently with genuine talent and artistry. David Jonsson is the whole package and more. Can’t wait to see where his career goes https://t.co/ggssSVdxvQSeptember 13, 2025

David Jonsson certainly has some opportunities to wow audiences in the future. He’s currently attached to star in the upcoming film Scandalous!, the feature film directorial debut of Colman Domingo. He is also set to play Sammy Davis Jr. opposite Sydney Sweeney as Kim Novak in a film that explores the relationship between the two, which led to significant backlash and violence in the late 1950s. His past work his earning his upcoming work excitement simply via his involvement:

Amen to this. He’s already reached that “oh he’s gonna be good every time” tier. https://t.co/BHk6Cj4Q2uSeptember 13, 2025

Playing an industry icon like Sammy Davis Jr. certainly feels like the sort of role that could really open doors in Hollywood, and based on his previous performances, there’s no reason to believe David Jonsson won’t continue to impress. It could even be the role that leads to the major awards that fans are already convinced he'll receive:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

everyone saying an he’ll win an oscar within 5 years but honestly I reckon he can get 2 https://t.co/2yB5fmyZdLSeptember 13, 2025

David Jonsson is certainly talented and has set himself up for some great things. It's early years, but it appears he is going to have a career worth watching. Whether or not he'll be seen in the planned sequel to Alien: Romulus isn't entirely clear at this point, but it seems that if he is, he'll deliver a performance that will stun.