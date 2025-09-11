As ‘Nauseating’ As Critics Say The Long Walk Is, One Actor’s Performance Is ‘The Beating Heart Of This Grim Story’
The Stephen King adaptation is hitting theaters.
When Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk hits the 2025 movie calendar on September 12, expect to see some visceral reactions from those who take a trip to the theater. Already we’ve heard from people who can’t make it through the trailer without crying, and first reactions from the screenings described an “emotional wallop.” But beyond the “nauseating” experience that critics are promising, they’re also blown away by one David Jonsson’s performance.
The Stephen King book-to-screen adaptation centers around Cooper Hoffman’s Raymond Garraty, one of 50 young men who enter a contest to see who can walk the longest. Those who slow down are executed until just one remains. While Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son is being praised for his performance, our own Eric Eisenberg says David Jonsson has “never been better.” He rates the movie 4.5 out of 5 stars and writes in CinemaBlend’s review of The Long Walk:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting agrees, calling both Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) and David Jonsson (Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus) rising stars. Overall, the critic gives the upcoming horror movie 4 out of 5 skulls, saying of the actors:
Jacob Oller of AV Club gives The Long Walk a B, saying that for as “bloody and upsetting” as the movie is, it boils down a 100-minute walk-and-talk between some of the best young actors out there — particularly Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson. Oller continues:
Clint Worthington of RogerEbert.com rates the movie 3 out of 4 stars, noting that The Long Walk has a very deserved R-rating for its splattercore killings that never get less haunting as the body count rises. Of the actors in question, the critic writes:
Gregory Nussen of Deadline agrees with the above critics when it comes to the jobs done by the leading cast members, but overall Nussen says The Long Walk is “entirely too heavy.” Its “nauseating” message is such that it “hits us with an anvil when a hammer would do.” He continues:
There’s no question that The Long Walk is going to be a tough watch, but for those who can stomach it — and this red-band clip might be a good litmus test for that — it sounds like the actors have really put in a performance worth watching. The movie hits theaters on Friday, September 12.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.