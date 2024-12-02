Sydney Sweeney And Colman Domingo Are Teaming Up For A New Movie, But How Will That Fit With Their Euphoria Season 3 Duties? What Domingo Says

Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo help make up the cast of Euphoria , with Sweeney playing high school student Cassie and Domingo portraying N.A. sponsor Ali. As of right now, the two are set to reprise those roles on the third season of the hit HBO, which will begin filming in 2025. However, the actors also have a new movie coming up in the form of Miramax drama Scandalous, which will mark Domingo's directorial debut. Now, the actor/playwright is clarifying whether his new movie will impact his and Sweeney's duties on their aforementioned show.

Colman Domingo's Scandalous centers around the love affair of musician Sammy Davis Jr. and actress Kim Novak. Sydney Sweeney is set to play the role of Novak, while Alien: Romulus' David Jonsson will play Davis. As exciting as this film sounds, fans may wonder who this will work from a scheduling standpoint with Euphoria Season 3 . Primetime Emmy winner Domingo shared an answer with Deadline that's sure to put devotees of the coming-of-age drama at ease:

Our goal is to shoot it right after we’re both done with Euphoria, so hopefully I’ll go into prep right after that next year, probably in the third quarter of next year. And then hopefully we’ll make a beautiful, sweet film that’s really about the possibility of love, but under many eyes, trying to have privacy, trying to have love, trying to have a life. And I think it’s something that Sydney and I both know very well. We’re trying to advocate for your humanity again in your life.

It's a relief to hearing that the film will shoot after work on HBO's acclaimed drama is done. I also love the Rustin star's tease regarding his upcoming film. Considering all of the huge dramatic moments from Euphoria Season 2 that Sydney Sweeney played out with her co-stars, I'm eager to see her use those acting chops for a juicy role like this.

Speaking of the Anyone but You actress, not only is she playing Kim Novak, she’s also a producer on Scandalous and brought Colman Domingo on board as director of the new project. The Fear the Walking Dead actor discussed that and expressed his gratitude:

The beautiful thing is, Sydney Sweeney as a producer brought me on board as a director for this. The project landed in her hands, and she thought, who would be a good director to engage with her on this, and she thought about me. I read the script, and I had some notes — I did a page-one rewrite of it. She loved it. So, we were really engaging one-on-one in that way of what possibly we can make together, sort of this fractured love story between Sammy Davis Jr. and Kim Novak.

Ironically, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo really don’t share screen time on the Sam Levinson-created show. Despite that, I love that the two will have the opportunity to collaborate in a more direct way via their film. (And thank goodness that's happening after their done filming the Emmy-winning TV drama.)

Back in March, it was reported that Euphoria Season 3 was delayed at HBO , causing some to wonder if or when the show might finally return following Season 2's conclusion in 2022. Subsequently, there were rumors that the Zendaya-led show was facing cancellation . But filming is approaching, as cameras will start rolling in January 2025 and end by the summer. Much of the OG cast is returning, though Gia Bennett actress Storm Reid confirmed her exit from the show just weeks ago.

While Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo’s Scandalous work will not conflict with their obligations to Euphoria, they still have a lot of work on their hands. Nevertheless, I'm glad to see the two booked and busy and gearing up to work together. In the meantime, stream the first two seasons of their HBO show now using a Max subscription .