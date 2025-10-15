A Live-Action Tangled Casting Debate Has Erupted Online, And Some Fans Are Not Excited About The Joe Keery Idea

We’re officially back in the live-action Disney remake discourse, and things are getting messy over casting. Recent reporting suggests the long-gestating live-action Tangled is back in the works, with The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey still attached to direct and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) having penned the script. And, now, a heated debate has erupted online about whether or not Joe Kerry is the ideal choice for a beloved character.

Earlier this week, Bustle’s Instagram dropped a fan-cast featuring Joe Keery as Flynn Rider and Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel. Carpenter? Solid choice, most fans are into it. Keery, though? Let’s just say Instagram didn’t hold back. The most-liked comment read:

Respectfully, he’s not the best for Flynn 😭

That comment has over 3,000 likes so, needless to say, several fans seem to feel this way -- and it just snowballed from there. However, what exactly are the fans saying? Let's take a look.

(Image credit: StudioCanal, Samuel Goldwyn Films, Disney)

How Tangled Fans Are Reacting To Joe Keery Casting Idea

Suggestions for Flynn casting ranged from Jacob Elordi to Zayn Malik, with plenty of nostalgic stans still pushing for longtime Zombies stars and real-life close friends Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly. Here is just a taste of some of the comments from fans:

“Correct decision: don't make another live action.” – @HollyFay43

“IT SHLD BE MILO AND MEG 😍” – @lizzyslittlediaryy

“Him for Flynn?? No, no and no.” – @naty_marecos

“Yeah… DONT MAKE THE LIVE ACTION.” – @zeynepnehir_acikgoz

“How about obscure upcoming actors and actresses, or better yet no live action? 🙂” – @xxsic_wolves

“Zayn Malik for Flynn. Sabrina Carpenter for Rapunzel.” – @sumreenk92

However, the tone shifted dramatically over on X, where fans were practically throwing confetti at the idea. A post shared by fan account @DJOEtimeKEERY received the following response:

“That would actually go so hard” – @RandomPenguin

“MY DREAM 😭” – @shawnftdjo

“ PLEASEEEE” – @wishbones4byler

“ It would be iconic really.” – @fooshggs

“ That'd be great he can be cocky and pathetic all at once I love it.” – @brubeeps

I don’t understand what the split is about, honestly. Joe Keery, best known as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, definitely has that lovable-jerk energy that could work for Flynn. He’s funny and weirdly charming and has also proven he can nail the reluctant-hero arc. Additionally, the dude can sing, as he’s had moderate success as a musician under the alias Djo, after his song “End of Beginning” went viral thanks in part to The Bear fan edits over on TikTok.

(Image credit: Disney)

Flynn Rider’s status as a “Disney prince with swagger” and Tangled’s underrated recent Disney hit mean fans have very specific visions for how the actor’s cast should look and sound. And Keery, with his soft-spoken weirdness and intentionally chaotic energy, doesn’t fit everyone’s mold. Still, I personally think it works and would be a pretty great choice.

The bigger casting shock to me is the rumored consideration of former MCU star Scarlett Johansson. According to a recent report, the actress is being eyed for the role of the evil mother/kidnapper of Rapunzel, Mother Gothel. Johansson just became the highest-grossing movie star ever, so casting her makes sense financially. However, I just don’t think she has the same kind of evil gravitas the character calls for. Other names being floated by fans include Helen Bonham Carter and Doctor Who's Michelle Gomez, which, honestly, sounds like a better fit —if not just a bit too old.

For me, casting Flynn (or any of the characters) isn’t about replicating the animated look in live action. Joe Keery might just bring the offbeat charm that makes a live-action Flynn feel less like cosplay and more like a real person. While you wait for casting news, know that Tangled is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription in all its animated glory.