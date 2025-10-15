After Deadpool Nods, I’m Loving The Cool Way Ryan Reynolds Paid Tribute To John Candy With The Documentary Release

The love for John Candy’s legacy has been in full force as of late due in great part to the release of the new documentary I Like Me (which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription). Ryan Reynolds served as a producer on the film and, while promoting it, he has discussed his respect and admiration for Candy, who died at 43 in 1994. Not only that, but Reynolds also revealed how there are Candy-centric Easter eggs in the Deadpool movies. Now, the star is paying tribute to Candy in another very sweet way.

One of the most touching aspects of John Candy: I Like Me is the portion that covers the late comedian’s visit to Harvard in the ‘80s. Believe it or not, that visit was actually put together by a student whose name fans might recognize – Conan O’Brien. While on the campus, Candy posed next to the statue of the school’s namesake, John Harvard. Ryan Reynolds, being so keen to follow in his comedy hero’s footsteps, actually did the same thing during his own visit to the university. Check out the post he shared to his Instagram story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The notion of standing in the same exact spot as the Stripes icon is surreal to me. Had I been at Harvard as Reynolds was, I’d have likely taken the opportunity to do the same. I’m just endlessly delighted by the various ways in which Reynolds has paid homage to one of the most beloved entertainers in the history of Hollywood. Collectively, these tributes further serve as a testament to the effect Candy had on people, and Reynolds isn’t the only star who was positively impacted by him.

Conan O’Brien discussed his own interactions with John Candy during the documentary, explaining how surprised he was that the SCTV alum would agree to come to the campus. What was even more surreal was for the then-aspiring comedy writer to take Candy around campus and even try (in vain) to monitor what he ate.

O’Brien also revealed that during their time together, Candy advised him that when it came to comedy, “You don’t try it. You either do it or you don’t do it. You don’t try it, kid.” It’s fair to say O’Brien took that to heart, and he's been doing it in earnest for decades.

Honestly, those Harvard-related anecdotes are just a few of the sweet details shared in I Like Me, which is directed by Colin Hanks. The film chronicles the Uncle Buck star’s humble beginnings and his eventual rise to fame. Of course, it also doesn’t shy away from discussing his professional setbacks as well as his struggles with his weight and alcohol consumption. What Hanks ultimately crafts is a portrait of a man who wasn’t perfect but worked hard to be the kind of man and comedian people could be proud of.

Ryan Reynolds certainly seems to admire John Candy hence his desire to team up with the late star’s kids to make the doc. The film aside, Reynolds also thinks there are other ways in which Candy should be memorialized. When someone suggested that Candy’s face should appear on Canadian currency, Reynolds agreed, and it didn’t seem like he was just joking about that suggestion either.

I greatly appreciate various tributes to Candy, including the nods in the Deadpool movies, which pertain to Trains, Planes and Automobiles. However, there’s just something about this Harvard photo that just feels particularly sentimental and personal. I’d imagine that Reynolds will cherish that memento for years to come.