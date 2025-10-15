I Did Not Have Andrew Garfield Performing An Acoustic Version Of Spider-Man's Theme On My Bingo Card, But It's So Catchy

The superhero genre is a popular one, which is why the biggest heroes in history have been adapted for film a number of times. Case in point: the Spider-Man movies, which have taken place across three franchises (and streaming now with a Disney+ subscription). Andrew Garfield famously played Peter Park in the Amazing Spider-Man movies, before joining his fellow Spider-Men in No Way Home. While there are countless questions about if/when he might return in upcoming Marvel movies, I didn't expect him to play his character's signature theme song on the acoustic guitar. Well, he's keeping us on our toes!

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are hoping to see the Social Network actor return as Peter Parker in either that or Secret Wars. After Garfield cryptically responded to those Avengers rumors, he recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he showed off a very on brand talent: playing the Spider-Man theme song on guitar. Check it out below:

I mean, how adorable is that? It actually feels like a bit of a missed opportunity that he hasn't played this tune in public until now. I mean, it would have blown minds if his very own Peter Parker did it on the big screen. Of course, fan of Andrew Garfield know he's got some pipes thanks to his Oscar-nominated performance in Tick, Tick... BOOM! (streaming with a Netflix subscription).

Andrew Garfield's soon-to-be-viral moment with Jimmy Fallon comes in the mist of his promotional tour for After The Hunt, the new movie he stars in opposite Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri. But he's always be synonymous with playing Peter Parker, so this musical moment is sure to turn plenty of heads, and also increase the chatter about his possible return Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Garfield lied for months to combat spoilers, he triumphantly returned to the role of Spider-Man in No Way Home. Fans delighted in seeing all three actors share the screen, and got emotional when Garfield's Peter saved MJ the way he couldn't save Gwen.

Ever since then fans have wondered about the Tony-winning actor's future as the web-slinging hero. Garfield denied that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was going to happen, leading fans to wonder if he might end up popping up in either of the next two Avengers movies, or even Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Anything seems possible in the Multiverse Saga, and there's already precedent about the three Peters working together and forming their own relationship.

The next Marvel movie heading to theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Garfield, After The Hunt is in limited theaters now, and will get a wider release on October 17th. Fingers (and webs) crossed we see him back as Spidey sooner rather than later.