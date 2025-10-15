Gwyneth Paltrow Seemed Cool As A Cucumber At Her Ski Trial, But Says It Was Honestly 'Upsetting' In Retrospect

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to public attention and, at times, scrutiny. She’s faced it all over the years, and a more recent example of that came during her ski trial . The event was covered heavily by the media, and the way the actress acted during it was a major focus. Now, while she seemed very cool as it was happening, she’s opening up about moments like that and why they can be “upsetting.”

These comments from Paltrow came after the book, Gwyneth: The Biography , was mentioned in a profile by Vogue UK . She opened up about the energy she feels during big moments like that, and why it’s “upsetting.” Candidly, she explained:

What’s upsetting, I think, is you can feel when there’s a lot of energy swirling around you, whether it’s positive or negative. So there are just certain times when my nervous system just tanks. Like after that ski trial, after I won the Oscar, after my dad died. I can think of these certain moments in my life where my nervous system sort of totally gave out, and I needed to repair and get deeply back in touch with who I am and what’s important to me and why I’m here.

While she gave a few examples of big moments overwhelming her nervous system, the ski trial sticks out, simply because of how highly covered and fairly recent it was. Back in 2023, Paltrow went to trial over a ski accident that happened seven years earlier. She was sued by a retired Utah optometrist, Terry Sanderson, who claimed she ran into him and caused injuries that impacted his life in negative ways.

Ultimately, Paltrow won the ski trial . She was awarded $1 and legal fees in her countersuit, and it was finalized that she was not at fault for the crash. However, the wild moments from this trial lived on. For example, her response to the win, “I wish you well,” went viral and sparked many viral memes.

Now, going back to this new interview, the Shakespeare in Love star got candid about being a public figure and having her life analyzed by so many. She explained that this energy that comes with it “is real,” and she noted that she’s gotten “pretty good” at handling situations that are emotional or scuritized:

It is quite something, being this person in the culture for all these years. It is a lot to hold because energy is real. The superstring physicists proved this. A molecule flying towards someone can change direction with intention, with thought behind it. To me it feels real. So to your point, I’m pretty good at being able to weather the storms, but sometimes there’s an accumulation of energy that makes me feel pretty fragile. Ultimately I’m just a mammal like anyone, but I’m expected to have this superhuman capacity to body all of this energy and thought.

Like I said, Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to getting a lot of public attention, as her work, love life, personal life and, in this case, legal issues, have all made major headlines over the years. Overall, it sounds like she’s figured out how to handle it all and is aware of the negative impact it can have on her and her energy.

Now, hopefully, the next thing she’ll probably make headlines for, the film on the 2025 movie schedule , Marty Supreme, will be the cause of good and not upsetting energy. So far, there’s been a lot of hype around it, Timothée Chalamet’s performance as the titular character, and Paltrow’s return to acting for it. So, I have a feeling it will continue to bring good energy.

However, no matter what happens to the actress, she’s made it clear that she knows how to weather the storms and all the attention that can come with it, like it did with that ski trial.