A Pride And Prejudice Movie Moment Went Viral On TikTok, And The Director Had No Idea The Internet Was So Obsessed

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice remains a timeless enemies to lovers story we’ll likely go back to again and again for two hundred more years. And the story of Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy was beautifully immortalized on film back in 2005 when Joe Wright helmed an adaptation starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as the unexpected couple. It’s a movie that went viral this past year thanks to TikTok. Just the reach the late Austen expected I’m sure.

Likely fanned by the flames of Bridgerton ’s success as of late, people have been revisiting Pride and Prejudice and talking about one specific scene where Mr. Darcy helps Elizabeth into a carriage and then is seen flexing his hand as he walks away. Check out the much circulated TikTok:

Following the video, a whole side of TikTok was talking about Mr. Darcy’s hand flex left and right – so much the topic itself on the platform has nearly 10 million views. One user even flexed her decision to get the moment as a tattoo after the moment became famous again:

One fan of the moment also took to the social media platform to parody the moment using a Celine Dion song. Hey, why not? Check it out:

It’s safe to say TikTokers are bewitched body and soul by the moment in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice. Here’s one more:

The film’s director was recently asked by Insider about the big Pride and Prejudice resurgence. Here was his response:

I would have never imagined that Darcy’s hand flex would be iconic on TikTok.

Apparently Wright had no idea his movie had reached viral status on the social media app. The filmmaker is currently promoting his latest film Cyrano, which is another movie version of a classic story. Wright was also on CinemaBlend’s podcast ReelBlend to discuss the film. Last month, Matthew Macfadyen was also educated on the viral status of the hand flex. He shared how the scene was filmed on NPR”s Fresh Air podcast :

It’s a credit to Joe [Wright] because he doesn’t miss a trick… He saw me do it in a rehearsal or a take and I remember him just going ‘Get that.’ So they just did an extra shot on the hand and they were already on a tracking shot.